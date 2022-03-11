YouHodler Enters The Metaverse With New Token Listings

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Every few years, a new technological concept emerges that takes consumers by storm. For a long time, this was blockchain and cryptocurrency. Now, it seems the metaverse is what is trending among consumers. There is a good reason for this as the metaverse is essentially expanding on all our existing ideas of virtual interactions.

Unlike social media, the metaverse is an ever-existing concept through which users can interact whenever they want with their avatars. With this in mind, it is no surprise that there is so much more interest in the metaverse from companies and consumers alike.

One of the latest metaverse developments comes from YouHodler, a fintech platform that focuses on providing crypto-backed fiat loans. The company recently announced that it would be listing its first-ever batch of metaverse tokens for its users.

New Listings

As per the company’s official statement, Decentraland (MANA), The SandBox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS), Illuvium (ILV) and Gala (GALA) are now available on their site. This marks YouHodler’s official foray into the metaverse sector with their users being able to exchange, trade, and lend these tokens.

As part of the token rollout, YouHodler is offering promotional interest rates of 25% – 30% APR for these tokens which will last for a month. This is comparable to the high interest rotates of around 12.3% for some stablecoins and shows its commitment to the metaverse as a concept.

Into the Metaverse

The metaverse, at its core, is not just a place where people can have virtual personalities and meet. It will, once it reaches its potential, change the ways in which we interact on both a personal and professional level.

In the case of the latter, the metaverse will change the ways in which we interact with money. For example, people are already paying top dollar for land within specific metaverses and this shows no sign of stopping.

As some crypto and blockchain lovers already speculate, the metaverse will eventually affect the ways in which we give and take out loans. As has already been established, metaverse tokens and property are valuable in their own right.

Moving forward, we are likely to see platforms begin to give out loans using metaverse tokens and assets as collateral. YouHodler, for example, already gives out crypto-backed loans and seeing as they now list metaverse tokens, giving out metaverse-backed loans is not out of the question.

The emergence of concepts like web3 and the metaverse will clearly have an immense impact on our social and business lives and many platforms are preparing for this before it happens. This will help their users make the best of this new change and get the most benefit.

As YouHodler CEO Ilya Volkov puts it, “Web3 and the metaverse represent the next iteration of the internet. At YouHodler, we want to help our clients utilize their crypto in a positive way instead of just buying and holding. Hence, we feel offering new tokens such as these give our clients access to the metaverse’s potential combined with our innovative digital asset tools.”

