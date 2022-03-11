This Is The Cryptocurrency Ethereum Whales Are Trading The Most Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 10, 2022 11:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Is The Cryptocurrency Ethereum Whales Are Trading The Most Today

Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) has emerged as the most traded cryptocurrency by the 1,000 biggest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets in the past 24 hours.

What Happened: Fantom was ranked sixth among the top 10 purchased tokens of the Ethereum whales with an average purchase amount of $72,962, according to data from cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats.

The token also stood sixth among the most used smart contracts by the biggest Ethereum wallets.

See Also: How To Buy Fantom (FTM)

Why It Matters: Fantom describes itself as a directed acyclic graph (DAG) smart contract platform providing decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers.

It is an open-source decentralized smart contract platform for decentralized apps (Dapps) and digital assets that were created as an alternative to Ethereum. More than 80 Dapps have been deployed on Fantom's platform, according to its website.

Price Action: Fantom is down 12.0% during the past 24 hours and also down 34.7% over the past seven days, trading at $1.18 at press time.

Read Next: Goldman Sachs Could Offer Hedge Funds And Bitcoin Miners A New Way To Boost Yields

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dragged Down By Soaring US Inflation — Why Are Crypto Traders Still Bullish In Uncertain Times?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dragged Down By Soaring US Inflation — Why Are Crypto Traders Still Bullish In Uncertain Times?

Bitcoin traded under the psychologically important $40,000 level at press time on Thursday evening, with the global cryptocurrency market cap falling 4.35% to $1.75 trillion. read more
Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Bye-Bye Bitcoin? 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Sees US Seizing All Crypto After Biden's Executive Order

Robert Kiyosaki, the best-selling author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," has predicted that U.S. President Joe Biden's executive order to regulate cryptocurrency will mark the downfall for the asset class. read more
$223M In Crypto Liquidated As Bitcoin Falls To $39,000

$223M In Crypto Liquidated As Bitcoin Falls To $39,000

More than $223 million worth of cryptocurrency liquidations occurred on Thursday after Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) lost support at $40,000. What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, more than 62,000 traders were liquidated as Bitcoin dropped 7.5% to a low of $39,145. read more
Bitcoin Sees Sudden 5% Crash To Slip Below $40K Again — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Suit

Bitcoin Sees Sudden 5% Crash To Slip Below $40K Again — Ethereum, Dogecoin Follow Suit

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dropped nearly 5.3% over 24 hours to $39,299.93 in the early hours of Thursday. What Happened: The apex coin traded below the psychologically important $40,000 level after touching an intraday high of $42,465.67 earlier on Wednesday. read more