Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) increased by 23.51% to $1.42. The trading volume for this coin is currently $402.82 million, which is 440.89% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,502,129,713.00.

(CRYPTO: STX) increased by 23.51% to $1.42. The trading volume for this coin is currently $402.82 million, which is 440.89% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,502,129,713.00. 1,052,561,461.69 Not Available eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) is up 9.46% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $137.36 million, which is 317.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,560,630,351.00.

(CRYPTO: XEC) is up 9.46% at $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $137.36 million, which is 317.85% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,560,630,351.00. 19,001,054,673,313.00 21,000,000,000,000.00 Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) increased by 4.85% to $144.27. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $563.93 million, a 107.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,761,552,108.00.

(CRYPTO: ZEC) increased by 4.85% to $144.27. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $563.93 million, a 107.29% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,761,552,108.00. 12,208,640.79 21,000,000.00 Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) is up 3.62% at $0.22. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $72.04 million, a 13.35% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $4,247,308,584.00.

(CRYPTO: HBAR) is up 3.62% at $0.22. Hedera’s current trading volume totals $72.04 million, a 13.35% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HBAR’s estimated market cap is $4,247,308,584.00. 19,671,618,949.00 Not Available IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) increased by 3.16% to $0.75. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $96.01 million, a 53.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $2,088,870,576.00.

(CRYPTO: MIOTA) increased by 3.16% to $0.75. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $96.01 million, a 53.34% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $2,088,870,576.00. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 2.4% at $27.99. Waves’s current trading volume totals $2.07 billion, a 870.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,799,020,006.00.

(CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 2.4% at $27.99. Waves’s current trading volume totals $2.07 billion, a 870.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,799,020,006.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) rose 2.08% to $100.38 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $343.49 million, which is 73.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,066,522,443.00.

LOSERS

Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) fell 1.71% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Chiliz’s current trading volume totals $134.89 million, a 12.51% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $1,047,615,187.00.

(CRYPTO: CHZ) fell 1.71% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Chiliz’s current trading volume totals $134.89 million, a 12.51% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $1,047,615,187.00. 5,344,064,580.00 8,888,888,888.00 BitDAO (CRYPTO: BIT) fell 1.63% to $1.1 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO’s current trading volume totals $48.49 million, a 44.1% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 941,868,656.00.

(CRYPTO: BIT) fell 1.63% to $1.1 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO’s current trading volume totals $48.49 million, a 44.1% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 941,868,656.00. 860,090,926.86 10,000,000,000.00 Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) fell 1.57% to $0.72 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 109.07 million, which is 60.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 893,396,681.00.

(CRYPTO: LRC) fell 1.57% to $0.72 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 109.07 million, which is 60.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 893,396,681.00. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) declined by 1.42% to $18.33 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token’s current trading volume totals $7.76 million, a 49.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,391,111,013.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: KCS) declined by 1.42% to $18.33 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token’s current trading volume totals $7.76 million, a 49.28% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,391,111,013.00 as of today. 76,128,123.00 Not Available Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) decreased by 1.34% to $47.26 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $255.85 million, a 24.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,492,719,347.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AXS) decreased by 1.34% to $47.26 over the past 24 hours. Axie Infinity’s current trading volume totals $255.85 million, a 24.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,492,719,347.00 as of today. 74,110,151.47 270,000,000.00 TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) fell 1.14% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. TRON’s current trading volume totals $1.23 billion, a 17.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $TRX’s estimated market cap is $6,091,586,370.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: TRX) fell 1.14% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. TRON’s current trading volume totals $1.23 billion, a 17.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $TRX’s estimated market cap is $6,091,586,370.00 as of today. 101,718,689,658.17 Not Available PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) declined by 1.11% to $6.15 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $82.24 million, a 61.58% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,687,078,132.00.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.