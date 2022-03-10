How STADIO Is Introducing A Court-Side Experience In Web3 Within The Sports Industry

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

With its exponential growth over the years, the far-reaching applications of blockchain technology have expanded to several industry sectors. Now, the list has gotten a little longer with the addition of the sports industry and the NFT marketplace, thanks to STADIO, an innovative web3 based ecosystem that is democratizing sports. STADIO was created to help athletes make a steady source of income by creating, trading, and collecting NFTs of their individual brands. With a suite of exciting products and features, STADIO is here to change the way athletes interact with their fans.

STADIO is a recent entry into the blockchain space with an ecosystem of digital products intended to benefit everyone related to the sports industry. From athletes to their agents, coaches, clubs, and even club owners, STADIO will cater to all stakeholders within the ecosystem. One of the most interesting products is the STADIO Athlete Collection NFT, which will act as a real-world utility for sports fans, sports stars, bands, and associate merchandisers. With this, STADIO plans to connect sports, media, and gaming platforms.

The STADIO ecosystem has been designed to educate others about the Web3 sports opportunity while also facilitating engagement between fans and athletes. Athletes can monetize their own brand by creating their individual NFTs for fans. They can sell or trade the NFTs on STADIO to create a steady source of income while also scaling up their professional careers. STADIO has also balanced the interaction between fans and sports stars by introducing a range of exciting benefits and unique rewards for the fans.

Within a short period since its inception, STADIO has earned the support of Scalare Partners to become a private equity-backed venture in the blockchain system. Besides curating a different experience and a new source of income for athletes, STADIO also ensures safety for its future growth. The platform will soon introduce the STADIO tokens as a native ecosystem currency that can be used as a form of payment across the whole network of the web3 ecosystem.

STADIO Leaguez is another upcoming product in the STADIO ecosystem. It is a unique gaming platform based on the play-to-earn principle. STADIO Leaguez will combine real and virtual statistical performance data to allow athletes to list and mint utility-backed collectibles as NFTs. Individual athletes can benefit based on the trading volumes of their corresponding NFT collection.

To level up the security features of the web3 ecosystem involving a large community from the sports industry, all the products and features will be monitored centrally. STADIO products will be underpinned by STADIO tokenomics, which is academically certified by RMIT (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Blockchain Hub) and peer-reviewed by top industry professionals.

Educating the masses on this futuristic concept in the sports industry has been one of the biggest challenges for the team behind STADIO. However, they overcame it with time through strong determination to empower athletes and by having a clear vision of their project.

Since its inception, STADIO has been a white-glove service, catering to all stakeholders. Going forward, STADIO wants to become a household name in the web3 ecosystem for utility-backed NFT collections. Through its consistent growth, STADIO plans to host real sports tournaments, exhibits, and events in the coming years to unlock new revenue streams within the ecosystem.

To connect with STADIO, you can see its official links here.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.