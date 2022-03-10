Synthetix Network Token, NEXO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
March 10, 2022 9:19 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 7.23% to $4.98 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $268.33 million, which is 268.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,481,575,321.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) is up 7.15% at $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $116.71 million, a 255.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,460,805,528.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 19,000,654,673,313.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) rose 2.71% to $5.89 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $525.89 thousand, a 64.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,443,853,840.00.
    Circulating Supply: 936,865,745.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) is up 2.37% at $3.12. Trading volume for this coin is 3.39 million, which is 10.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,319,122,005.00.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 1.63% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $3.64 million, a 50.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $2,509,604,521.00.
    Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) increased by 1.53% to $0.74. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $83.36 million, a 33.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $2,068,073,670.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) decreased by 2.8% to $17.73 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $172.91 million, a 43.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,648,178,310.00.
    Circulating Supply: 262,680,011.32
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) fell 2.74% to $0.73 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $4.01 billion, a 24.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 34,755,695,361.00.
    Circulating Supply: 47,944,270,954.00
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) decreased by 2.67% to $1792.06 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $65.52 million, a 0.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,611,856,556.00.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
  • Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) decreased by 2.36% to $141.73 over the past 24 hours. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $193.08 million, a 3.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,095,833,155.00.
    Circulating Supply: 21,995,453.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 2.03% to $2.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 6.00 million, which is 30.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,167,991,867.00.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) declined by 1.74% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Stellar’s current trading volume totals $429.76 million, a 15.26% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XLM’s estimated market cap is $4,306,519,485.00.
    Circulating Supply: 24,571,559,629.20
    Max Supply: 50,001,788,121.15
  • Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) fell 1.52% to $4.51 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $186.01 million, a 149.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 956,632,466.00.
    Circulating Supply: 213,562,706.05
    Max Supply: 246,231,874.69

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

