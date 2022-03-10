Synthetix Network Token, NEXO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 7.23% to $4.98 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $268.33 million, which is 268.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,481,575,321.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: RUNE) rose 7.23% to $4.98 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $268.33 million, which is 268.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,481,575,321.00 as of today. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) is up 7.15% at $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $116.71 million, a 255.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,460,805,528.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: XEC) is up 7.15% at $0.0. eCash’s current trading volume totals $116.71 million, a 255.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,460,805,528.00 as of today. 19,000,654,673,313.00 21,000,000,000,000.00 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) rose 2.71% to $5.89 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $525.89 thousand, a 64.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,443,853,840.00.

(CRYPTO: LEO) rose 2.71% to $5.89 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $525.89 thousand, a 64.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,443,853,840.00. 936,865,745.90 Not Available Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) is up 2.37% at $3.12. Trading volume for this coin is 3.39 million, which is 10.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,319,122,005.00.

(CRYPTO: CEL) is up 2.37% at $3.12. Trading volume for this coin is 3.39 million, which is 10.63% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,319,122,005.00. 423,415,980.35 Not Available ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 1.63% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $3.64 million, a 50.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $2,509,604,521.00.

(CRYPTO: OMI) rose 1.63% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $3.64 million, a 50.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $2,509,604,521.00. 581,910,045,187.41 Not Available IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) increased by 1.53% to $0.74. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $83.36 million, a 33.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $2,068,073,670.00.

LOSERS

OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) decreased by 2.8% to $17.73 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $172.91 million, a 43.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,648,178,310.00.

(CRYPTO: OKB) decreased by 2.8% to $17.73 over the past 24 hours. OKB’s current trading volume totals $172.91 million, a 43.92% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,648,178,310.00. 262,680,011.32 Not Available XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) fell 2.74% to $0.73 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $4.01 billion, a 24.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 34,755,695,361.00.

(CRYPTO: XRP) fell 2.74% to $0.73 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $4.01 billion, a 24.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 34,755,695,361.00. 47,944,270,954.00 100,000,000,000.00 Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) decreased by 2.67% to $1792.06 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $65.52 million, a 0.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,611,856,556.00.

(CRYPTO: MKR) decreased by 2.67% to $1792.06 over the past 24 hours. Maker’s current trading volume totals $65.52 million, a 0.99% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,611,856,556.00. 901,310.95 1,005,577.00 Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD) decreased by 2.36% to $141.73 over the past 24 hours. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $193.08 million, a 3.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,095,833,155.00.

(CRYPTO: EGLD) decreased by 2.36% to $141.73 over the past 24 hours. Elrond’s current trading volume totals $193.08 million, a 3.69% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,095,833,155.00. 21,995,453.00 Not Available NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 2.03% to $2.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 6.00 million, which is 30.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,167,991,867.00.

(CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 2.03% to $2.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 6.00 million, which is 30.28% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,167,991,867.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 Stellar (CRYPTO: XLM) declined by 1.74% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Stellar’s current trading volume totals $429.76 million, a 15.26% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XLM’s estimated market cap is $4,306,519,485.00.

(CRYPTO: XLM) declined by 1.74% to $0.18 over the past 24 hours. Stellar’s current trading volume totals $429.76 million, a 15.26% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XLM’s estimated market cap is $4,306,519,485.00. 24,571,559,629.20 50,001,788,121.15 Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) fell 1.52% to $4.51 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $186.01 million, a 149.82% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 956,632,466.00.

