Number One Country Star Michael Ray Chooses CurrencyWorks' MusicFX To Mint His First NFT

Los Angeles, CA. March 10, 2022 – CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE:CWRK) (OTCQB:CWRK), an award-winning, full-service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that its MusicFX platform has been chosen by Platinum-selling country music star Michael Ray to mint his first NFT.

With four No. 1 hits, including RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away” and RIAA Gold-certified “Whiskey And Rain,” Florida-native Michael Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents and over 100 million YouTube views.

Michael’s most recent chart-topping single “Whiskey and Rain” marked his first multi-week No. 1. To celebrate this latest career milestone, he’s chosen MusicFX to commemorate the moment with his very first NFT.

MusicFX launched in December 2021 and is a partnership between CurrencyWorks and Crown & Ace, with the Company bringing its expertise to create and manage the MusicFX platform, and make artists' NFT concepts a reality.

The Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT will be strictly limited to just 100 tokens and will drop exclusively on MusicFX on March 22, 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, Michael Ray said: “I’m so thankful for my grandfather inspiring me to do what I love most in life because without that I wouldn’t be doing what I do. But, in the last five years, the successes I’ve had, would never have been possible without the fans. I want to thank them, and hope they enjoy the content I put out through MusicFX, as much as I’ve enjoyed making it.”

“This is another amazing partnership for MusicFX,” said Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks, and co-head of MusicFX. “Our concept for a truly community-focused NFT platform within the music industry has resonated with dozens of artists, and we’re now scaling our resources to meet the demand. I’m really excited to see the fans' reaction to Michael’s first MusicFX NFT.”

The Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT is the second NFT line to be offered exclusively through MusicFX, following the hugely successful Gold Chain Cowboy Fan Club: Black Card NFT produced in partnership with Parker McCollum.

To find out more about the Michael Ray #1 Country Music Airplay Commemorative NFT, or to sign-up to MusicFX, please click here.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE:CWRK) (OTCQB:CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, searching CWRK.

About Crown & Ace

Crown & Ace is a family of entertainment entrepreneurs who have come together to restore values, relationships, trust, and stability within the multifaceted entertainment world.

The company is a joint venture between The Festival Company and Periscope Music Group, which was founded in 2021 by Billie-Jo Aasen and Jake Crownover, two highly respected and incredibly experienced veterans of the entertainment industry who have worked with some of the biggest global talents to take to the stage.

Crown & Ace’s core business covers a multitude of services ranging from talent buying and venue booking to festival and marquee event creation/execution, to NFTs, to creating unique bonds and partnerships between brands and key personalities. They welcome their clients and partners into their family and as a family, they all rise together and stay together.

For more information on Crown & Ace, please visit www.crownandace.com.

About MusicFX

MusicFX sets the stage for new innovations in artist and fan engagement. Using the blockchain, artists are empowered to leverage their brand while bringing fans closer than ever before to the music and the people behind the mic.

MusicFX NFTs provide the backstage pass, the ultimate connection between fan and artist, with exclusive VIP events and experiences, priority tickets, merchandise, and more.

MusicFX is made possible thanks to the partnership between global blockchain innovators CurrencyWorks and the music industry expertise of Crown & Ace.

For more, visit www.musicfx.io.

About Michael Ray

For Michael Ray, music is his grandfather singing and sweating on a rural Florida stage. It’s the childhood refuge he found during the pain of his parent's divorce. It’s family and stories, history and hope. Ray says music saved him, but it did even more: Music made him. In five short years, Ray has built an impressive foundation: four No. 1 songs – RIAA Platinum-certified “Think a Little Less,” RIAA Gold-certified “Kiss You in the Morning,” RIAA Gold-certified “One That Got Away” and RIAA Gold-certified “Whiskey And Rain” – plus “Get to You” and “Her World or Mine,” brings his tally to five Gold-certified singles. Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents, over 100 million YouTube views, and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry over 60 times. Now, two hit albums into that all-too-rare blend of critically acclaimed and commercially successful career, Ray has released Higher Education, a seven-song collection produced by GRAMMY-nominated producer Ross Copperman. Proof that heartbroken wallowing can feel good if it swings, “Whiskey And Rain” marked his first multi-week No. 1, cementing Ray as the ideal bridge between vintage country cool and modern country’s best sounds. Learn more about Ray at MichaelRayMusic.com or follow him on Instagram and Twitter @MichaelRayMusic and Facebook.com/MusicMichaelRay.