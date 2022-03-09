Wednesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 21.02% to $97.83. The trading volume for this coin is currently $4.42 billion, which is 90.59% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $35,708,301,853.00 as of today. 363,653,783.39 1,000,000,000.00 Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 17.11% to $4.56. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $153.50 million, a 109.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 974,938,982.00.

(CRYPTO: SNX) increased by 17.11% to $4.56. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $153.50 million, a 109.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 974,938,982.00. 212,991,712.25 245,079,074.69 Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) rose 16.05% to $193.58 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $573.99 million, a 294.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,501,940,591.00.

(CRYPTO: XMR) rose 16.05% to $193.58 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $573.99 million, a 294.61% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,501,940,591.00. 18,090,142.82 Not Available Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 15.3% to $36.76 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $58.66 million, which is 14.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,832,179,371.00.

(CRYPTO: AR) rose 15.3% to $36.76 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $58.66 million, which is 14.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,832,179,371.00. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) is up 13.4% at $143.24. The trading volume for this coin is currently $647.49 million, which is 137.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,731,074,313.00.

(CRYPTO: ZEC) is up 13.4% at $143.24. The trading volume for this coin is currently $647.49 million, which is 137.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,731,074,313.00. 12,204,003.29 21,000,000.00 Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 12.9% at $11.09. The trading volume for this coin is currently $581.85 million, which is 10.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $7,162,152,141.00.

(CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 12.9% at $11.09. The trading volume for this coin is currently $581.85 million, which is 10.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $7,162,152,141.00. 645,251,935.02 1,000,000,000.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 12.67% at $26.73. Waves’s current trading volume totals $1.37 billion, a 567.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,666,894,416.00 as of today.

LOSERS

Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) decreased by 3.76% to $2.8 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $87.22 million, which is 45.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,200,418,190.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CELO) decreased by 3.76% to $2.8 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $87.22 million, which is 45.47% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,200,418,190.00 as of today. 427,388,610.00 1,000,000,000.00 Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) fell 2.56% to $17.92 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.62 million, which is 26.93% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,034,981,871.00 as of today.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.