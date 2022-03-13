Memecoins Explained: Back To Basics

byBenzinga Contributor
March 13, 2022 6:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Memecoins Explained: Back To Basics

By MacguyverTech

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency are an integral part of our future, but they’re intimidating and  confusing for those still unfamiliar with blockchain technology. It has come to our attention at  MacguyverTech that there is decidedly an audience for a more basic approach to smart contracts, blockchain, cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, Web 3.0, and related topics. 

To that end, we’re writing a “Back to Basics” series that will hopefully be of use to our readers.  “Cryptocurrency Explained” was our most recent, and it can be read here. This article is about  the basics of Memecoins. Keep in mind that what we’re presenting isn’t unlearnable; it only  requires patience. At one point, everyone was a beginner. 

What are Memecoins? 

At their most basic level, Memecoins are in fact cryptocurrency. They’re an “altcoin,” which just  means that they’re any cryptocurrency other than Bitcoin. The name originated with Dogecoin (DOGE) (CRYPTO: DOGE); a cryptocurrency created in late 2013. Ironically, Dogecoin was created as a joke, based  on the popular “Doge” meme at the time, and was intended to mock speculations about  Bitcoin. It wasn’t originally intended to become a form of payment for things. 

To quote Morpheus from The Matrix: “Fate, it seems, is not without a sense of irony.” 

Dogecoin went on to become one of the more wildly speculative cryptocurrency investments of  the next 8 years. It was eventually added to coin exchanges, used for tipping, and today is even  accepted by the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks as a form of payment. Other imitation dog coins  followed suit, and then thousands of other types, many of which have legitimate charitable  causes and digital assets attached to them. 

Wait. Dogecoin was originally intended to be a JOKE? 

Yes, it was. One could argue that it still is. For the most part, the coin isn’t even attached to any  digital products of worth, like many other memecoins. Regardless, it proves beyond a shadow  of a doubt that while cryptocurrency (like plenty of other assets) has no intrinsic or fiat currency  value, it still has whatever economic value people are willing to pay for it. 

One of the driving factors in the rise of Dogecoin was its endorsement by Elon Musk. He’s  widely perceived as one of the smartest people on the planet, so when he started noticing it, everyone else did too. Either he saw the value in a community-driven coin, or he was in on the joke. A third possibility, of course, is that it was a bit of both. 

As of this writing, people are willing to pay approximately 13 cents for one Dogecoin. Despite the cryptocurrency correction that has hit virtually digital coin in existence, if you had purchased $100 worth of Dogecoin in March of 2015 and held it, you would have a couple hundred thousand dollars in your wallet right now. 

So, are meme coins just a fad?

It appears not, although it’s hard to say what the future holds. Presently, the market appears to  be stagnant, but there are still memecoins taking off, if one knows where to look.

The reason these coins may be more than just a fad is community. They’re not fiat, but whenever a large community holds a token, and all of them embrace its value, the value inherently increases. This is referred to as the “Network Effect.” A decentralized organization like a blockchain community can achieve this just as readily as a geographically centralized one. 

Summary 

As always, we at MacguyverTech want to emphasize that we are not giving financial advice.  We’re simply making commentary and giving our opinions. As always, don’t invest anything you  can’t afford to lose, use your heads, and be careful out there. 

And somewhere out there, we’re willing to bet some guy has a yacht named “Doge.” For more articles like this, visit our blog page. 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Much Wow Or Apex Crypto? Is Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin The Most Searched Crypto Tattoo?

Much Wow Or Apex Crypto? Is Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Dogecoin The Most Searched Crypto Tattoo?

Investing in cryptocurrencies early has led to some strong returns for investors and also created loyal fans. Some of these investors and fans have turned to their bodies to show off their enthusiasm with crypto related tattoos. Here’s a look at the top tattoo choices. read more
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. read more
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth Right Now

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth Right Now

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have seen excellent returns since March 2017. read more
Dogecoin Shows Signs Of Coming Back Alive: Could The Love From AMC Be A Game Changer?

Dogecoin Shows Signs Of Coming Back Alive: Could The Love From AMC Be A Game Changer?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.8% higher at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to press time at early Friday morning. read more