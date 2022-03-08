Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 15.6% at $23.46. Waves’s current trading volume totals $49.39 million, a 74.58% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,343,021,928.00.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) rose 13.17% to $126.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $339.49 million, which is 24.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,538,684,002.00.
Circulating Supply: 12,200,462.67
Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is up 6.82% at $31.88. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $41.21 million, a 19.94% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,587,587,458.00.
Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) is up 5.89% at $3.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $75.69 million, which is 3.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 822,823,951.00.
Circulating Supply: 212,446,003.71
Max Supply: 245,079,074.69
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 4.53% to $5.6. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $640.24 thousand, a 57.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,250,317,526.00.
Circulating Supply: 936,898,189.90
Max Supply: Not Available
- Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) rose 4.46% to $2.91 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $109.69 million, which is 84.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,243,237,462.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 427,388,610.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 3.83% at $2.91. Theta Network’s current trading volume totals $216.62 million, a 7.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $2,902,144,769.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.24% to $78.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 95.83 million, which is 55.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,485,820,350.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,998,751.64
Max Supply: Not Available
- PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.23% to $6.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 69.36 million, which is 67.91% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,655,391,975.00.
Circulating Supply: 274,271,823.69
Max Supply: Not Available
- cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.21% to $51.82 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $594.98, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CETH’s estimated market cap is $3,069,041,936.00.
Circulating Supply: 59,223,421.67
Max Supply: Not Available
- Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) decreased by 1.19% to $1.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.27 billion, which is 16.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $9,996,431,071.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
- EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) fell 1.16% to $1.98 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 360.55 million, which is 31.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $1,951,587,464.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 986,756,600.55
Max Supply: Not Available
- JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) declined by 1.09% to $41.07 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $17.26 million, which is 185.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,845,494,954.00.
Circulating Supply: 44,967,682.72
Max Supply: 185,562,268.00
- Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 1.06% to $9.09 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $43.33 million, a 38.83% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,419,350,792.00.
Circulating Supply: 156,124,154.25
Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
