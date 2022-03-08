Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 15.6% at $23.46. Waves’s current trading volume totals $49.39 million, a 74.58% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,343,021,928.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 15.6% at $23.46. Waves’s current trading volume totals $49.39 million, a 74.58% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $2,343,021,928.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) rose 13.17% to $126.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $339.49 million, which is 24.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,538,684,002.00.

Circulating Supply: 12,200,462.67

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: ZEC) rose 13.17% to $126.31 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $339.49 million, which is 24.23% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,538,684,002.00. 12,200,462.67 21,000,000.00 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) is up 6.82% at $31.88. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $41.21 million, a 19.94% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,587,587,458.00.

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AR) is up 6.82% at $31.88. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $41.21 million, a 19.94% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,587,587,458.00. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) is up 5.89% at $3.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $75.69 million, which is 3.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 822,823,951.00.

Circulating Supply: 212,446,003.71

Max Supply: 245,079,074.69

(CRYPTO: SNX) is up 5.89% at $3.9. The trading volume for this coin is currently $75.69 million, which is 3.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 822,823,951.00. 212,446,003.71 245,079,074.69 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 4.53% to $5.6. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $640.24 thousand, a 57.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,250,317,526.00.

Circulating Supply: 936,898,189.90

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: LEO) increased by 4.53% to $5.6. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $640.24 thousand, a 57.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,250,317,526.00. 936,898,189.90 Not Available Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) rose 4.46% to $2.91 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $109.69 million, which is 84.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,243,237,462.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 427,388,610.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: CELO) rose 4.46% to $2.91 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $109.69 million, which is 84.74% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,243,237,462.00 as of today. 427,388,610.00 1,000,000,000.00 Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 3.83% at $2.91. Theta Network’s current trading volume totals $216.62 million, a 7.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $2,902,144,769.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.24% to $78.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 95.83 million, which is 55.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,485,820,350.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,998,751.64

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.24% to $78.34 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 95.83 million, which is 55.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,485,820,350.00. 18,998,751.64 Not Available PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.23% to $6.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 69.36 million, which is 67.91% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,655,391,975.00.

Circulating Supply: 274,271,823.69

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 1.23% to $6.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 69.36 million, which is 67.91% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,655,391,975.00. 274,271,823.69 Not Available cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.21% to $51.82 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $594.98, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CETH’s estimated market cap is $3,069,041,936.00.

Circulating Supply: 59,223,421.67

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.21% to $51.82 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $594.98, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CETH’s estimated market cap is $3,069,041,936.00. 59,223,421.67 Not Available Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) decreased by 1.19% to $1.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.27 billion, which is 16.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $9,996,431,071.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: MATIC) decreased by 1.19% to $1.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.27 billion, which is 16.5% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $9,996,431,071.00 as of today. 6,872,890,164.27 10,000,000,000.00 EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) fell 1.16% to $1.98 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 360.55 million, which is 31.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $1,951,587,464.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 986,756,600.55

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: EOS) fell 1.16% to $1.98 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 360.55 million, which is 31.05% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $EOS’s estimated market cap is $1,951,587,464.00 as of today. 986,756,600.55 Not Available JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) declined by 1.09% to $41.07 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $17.26 million, which is 185.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,845,494,954.00.

Circulating Supply: 44,967,682.72

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

(CRYPTO: JUNO) declined by 1.09% to $41.07 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $17.26 million, which is 185.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,845,494,954.00. 44,967,682.72 185,562,268.00 Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 1.06% to $9.09 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $43.33 million, a 38.83% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,419,350,792.00.

Circulating Supply: 156,124,154.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.