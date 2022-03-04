Chiliz, Celo Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: JUNO) increased by 4.91% to $45.21. JUNO’s current trading volume totals $14.66 million, a 163.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,020,795,927.00. 44,686,193.98 185,562,268.00 Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) is up 3.98% at $4.9. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $174.47 million, a 585.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ANC’s estimated market cap is $1,275,279,306.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: ANC) is up 3.98% at $4.9. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $174.47 million, a 585.77% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ANC’s estimated market cap is $1,275,279,306.00 as of today. 259,919,145.49 1,000,000,000.00 Cosmos Hub (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 2.85% at $33.65. Cosmos Hub’s current trading volume totals $1.69 billion, a 73.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,771,132,588.00.

(CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 2.85% at $33.65. Cosmos Hub’s current trading volume totals $1.69 billion, a 73.17% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,771,132,588.00. 289,551,319.20 Not Available Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) rose 1.78% to $2.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $73.08 million, which is 24.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,167,009,680.00.

(CRYPTO: CELO) rose 1.78% to $2.71 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $73.08 million, which is 24.76% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,167,009,680.00. 427,388,610.00 1,000,000,000.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 1.36% to $19.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.16 billion, which is 590.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,916,788,473.00.

(CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 1.36% to $19.13. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.16 billion, which is 590.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,916,788,473.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) increased by 1.06% to $0.2. The trading volume for this coin is currently $195.10 million, which is 12.81% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $1,067,067,498.00.

LOSERS

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) fell 2.99% to $83.64 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $141.19 million, a 35.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $1,592,904,418.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: BSV) fell 2.99% to $83.64 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $141.19 million, a 35.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $1,592,904,418.00 as of today. 18,995,201.64 Not Available Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) fell 2.93% to $125.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $63.66 million, which is 26.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,685,522,583.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: QNT) fell 2.93% to $125.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $63.66 million, which is 26.86% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,685,522,583.00 as of today. 13,413,953.47 14,612,493.00 THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 2.68% to $5.7 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $224.30 million, which is 212.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,711,063,520.00.

(CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 2.68% to $5.7 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $224.30 million, which is 212.25% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,711,063,520.00. 300,755,174.94 500,000,000.00 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 2.28% to $5.55 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.04 million, a 29.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $5,190,538,171.00.

(CRYPTO: LEO) fell 2.28% to $5.55 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $1.04 million, a 29.72% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $5,190,538,171.00. 936,941,814.90 Not Available BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) fell 2.11% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $76.06 million, a 18.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTT’s estimated market cap is $1,741,118,332.00.

(CRYPTO: BTT) fell 2.11% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $76.06 million, a 18.82% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BTT’s estimated market cap is $1,741,118,332.00. 923,767,696,429,000.00 990,000,000,000,000.00 Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.46% to $9.39 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $47.12 million, a 35.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,471,427,744.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.46% to $9.39 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $47.12 million, a 35.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,471,427,744.00 as of today. 156,124,154.25 500,000,000.00 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) decreased by 1.41% to $30.84 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $38.33 million, a 30.74% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,549,442,246.00 as of today.

