A Top Hollywood Lounge Is Gifted A Guitar By The Late Eddie Van Halen

March 4, 2022 6:10 am
Ever since he made his debut, the late Eddie Van Halen has, over the years, had an enormous impact on the music industry. His achievements are as legendary as his guitar playing, with his music gaining millions of views. Eddie was popularly known for his over-the-top guitar-shredding, impeccable voice, showmanship, and a towering presence. To honor his memory, the current owner of two of Eddie Van Halen’s guitars, Joey House has partnered with a top Hollywood lounge to auction them off as part of an NFT collection.

The launch will take place online at  https://linktr.ee/HouseOfPetals on March 25 to 31, 2022. In honor of what Eddie has done and what he stood for, part of the proceeds will be donated towards initiatives that directly affected Eddie. This includes the City of Hope for Cancer treatment and research, Eric Clapton’s rehab center Crossroads, and A National High School Tour providing guitar and piano lessons to underprivileged music students.

Additionally, the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will go towards building the House of Petals in Metaverse, creating a home for the Rock’NRoll community and fans alike. Their NFT guitar collection consists of rare and valuable tokens that, according to the team, will be backed by real and custom guitars, all of which will be showcased at the launch party. 

“The goal is to give the people an experience they will value, says Duquan Brown of Future Media HOP team lead. “We’re just adding it in the metaverse. I relate it to when we used to go on tour, we kept evolving the experiences to make sure the fans don’t get bored.”

The metaverse of the 90’s Hollywood Underground Lounge is creating a home for a blend of music, art, style, fashion and flowers. It’s modeled after the House of Petals, which was founded by Joey House.

The House of Petals was a flower shop by day but transformed into something one-of-a-kind after hours. It was a second home to Hollywood’s Rock’NRoll fans, giving artists a chance to mingle with the likes of Sean Penn, Halley Berry, and Tone Loc, among others, without being hounded by paparazzi. Joey House says that through this project, she wants to bring back that feeling of love and collaboration. In her words, she wants to recreate the raw creative energy that really fuels the art and music world. She  remembers her time at the House of Petals fondly, enjoying the serenity and playing music.

Carrie Lyn of The Creative House is one of the team members building the House of Petals NFT roadmap and partnerships, focusing on bringing long-term value to NFT holders. 

“These guitars are such a beautiful representation of his creativity, love, joy, and passion. Eddie will always be cherished and missed. Eddie was such a magical human being and profound artist and musician, continuing to be alive in all of our hearts forever, cherished and missed incredibly for all of our lifetimes,” says Joey House.

In honor of all Eddie Van Halen has contributed to the music world and in other sectors, Joey House is sharing the story and spreading love. She is helping future generations by creating a safe space for artists and young talents. As a team, they say their goal is to give people an experience they will value.

