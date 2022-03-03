Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: ANC) increased by 10.01% to $4.58. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $264.23 million, a 1057.89% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ANC’s estimated market cap is $1,181,494,329.00. 258,579,062.57 1,000,000,000.00 Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) rose 6.28% to $124.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $68.68 million, which is 35.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,665,429,103.00.

(CRYPTO: QNT) rose 6.28% to $124.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $68.68 million, which is 35.55% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,665,429,103.00. 13,413,953.47 14,612,493.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 4.89% to $18.6 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $779.58 million, which is 382.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,864,348,358.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 4.89% to $18.6 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $779.58 million, which is 382.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,864,348,358.00 as of today. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) is up 4.78% at $24.51. The trading volume for this coin is currently $15.60 million, which is 35.99% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,413,972,193.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: FXS) is up 4.78% at $24.51. The trading volume for this coin is currently $15.60 million, which is 35.99% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,413,972,193.00 as of today. 57,730,568.56 99,582,201.11 Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) increased by 4.48% to $33.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.42 billion, which is 46.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,621,635,069.00.

(CRYPTO: ATOM) increased by 4.48% to $33.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.42 billion, which is 46.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 9,621,635,069.00. 289,498,419.05 Not Available JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) increased by 4.42% to $44.09. The trading volume for this coin is currently $20.51 million, which is 278.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,979,854,514.00.

(CRYPTO: JUNO) increased by 4.42% to $44.09. The trading volume for this coin is currently $20.51 million, which is 278.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,979,854,514.00. 44,633,492.67 185,562,268.00 OKB (CRYPTO: OKB) is up 3.72% at $18.87. Trading volume for this coin is 204.51 million, which is 38.45% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OKB’s estimated market cap is $4,947,838,438.00.

LOSERS

BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) fell 2.14% to $399.26 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.38 billion, which is 16.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $67,183,946,889.00.

(CRYPTO: BNB) fell 2.14% to $399.26 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.38 billion, which is 16.58% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $67,183,946,889.00. 168,137,035.90 168,137,035.90 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) fell 2.06% to $2.51 over the past 24 hours. Celo’s current trading volume totals $39.84 million, a 32.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,071,867,854.00.

(CRYPTO: CELO) fell 2.06% to $2.51 over the past 24 hours. Celo’s current trading volume totals $39.84 million, a 32.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,071,867,854.00. 427,388,610.00 1,000,000,000.00 Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.96% to $3.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.70 million, which is 56.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,310,777,524.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CEL) decreased by 1.96% to $3.09 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.70 million, which is 56.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,310,777,524.00 as of today. 423,415,980.35 Not Available NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) declined by 1.72% to $2.0 over the past 24 hours. NEXO’s current trading volume totals $4.27 million, a 52.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,119,283,742.00.

(CRYPTO: NEXO) declined by 1.72% to $2.0 over the past 24 hours. NEXO’s current trading volume totals $4.27 million, a 52.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,119,283,742.00. 560,000,010.01 1,000,000,000.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) fell 1.67% to $88.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.46 billion, which is 10.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $32,860,290,690.00.

(CRYPTO: LUNA) fell 1.67% to $88.16 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.46 billion, which is 10.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $32,860,290,690.00. 372,297,480.29 1,000,000,000.00 Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 1.45% to $1.18 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $41.30 million, a 0.26% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,096,842,871.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 1.45% to $1.18 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $41.30 million, a 0.26% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,096,842,871.00 as of today. 2,637,322,999.40 Not Available THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) fell 1.18% to $5.29 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $182.43 million, which is 157.81% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,593,486,292.00.

