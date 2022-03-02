How Bitcoin Shorts Got Smoked, And What's Next For The Apex Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading slightly lower Wednesday after seeing a strong bullish movement over the past two days. The strong momentum came from about 3% of Bitcoin shorts covering their position and causing a slight short squeeze on the apex crypto. Bitcoin was able to definitively recover the $40,000 level and has been pushing higher since the cross.

Bitcoin was down just 0.01% at $43,850.34 at the time of publication.

How Bitcoin Shorts Got Smoked

According to the data from Coinglass.com, the 12-hour period of short and long percentages shows that Bitcoin had 52.27% short sellers on Feb. 27, and throughout the small short squeeze, the short seller percentage fell to 47.17% on Feb. 28. This squeeze caused the $6,000 upward move that Bitcoin saw that day.





Bitcoin Daily Chart Analysis