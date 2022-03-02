Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
March 2, 2022 4:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) increased by 14.36% to $4.16. The trading volume for this coin is currently $92.16 million, which is 319.53% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ANC’s estimated market cap is $1,081,184,919.00.
    Circulating Supply: 258,069,259.31
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) is up 12.42% at $21.14. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $74.26 million, a 219.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,109,653,857.00.
    Circulating Supply: 52,345,574.35
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) increased by 7.66% to $1.99. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.56 billion, which is 71.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,043,706,510.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01
    Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00
  • THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE) is up 6.69% at $5.35. The trading volume for this coin is currently $253.45 million, which is 264.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $RUNE’s estimated market cap is $1,611,630,508.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) rose 6.63% to $42.21 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $13.72 million, which is 160.32% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,886,113,755.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 44,562,312.23
    Max Supply: 185,562,268.00
  • Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 5.04% to $7.45. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $42.71 million, a 18.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,270,401,570.00.
    Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) increased by 4.87% to $2.65. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $303.37 million, a 34.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,036,327,562.00.
    Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
    Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

LOSERS

  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) fell 1.68% to $0.77 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $3.36 billion, a 4.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XRP’s estimated market cap is $36,939,217,166.00.
    Circulating Supply: 47,949,281,138.00
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) declined by 1.67% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent’s current trading volume totals $96.95 million, a 2.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,815,421,108.00.
    Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00
    Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.21% to $43773 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $7.09 million, which is 76.73% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,747,744,893.00.
    Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
    Max Supply: 39,884.08
  • Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) declined by 1.15% to $110.65 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 695.53 million, which is 34.79% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LTC’s estimated market cap is $7,710,705,172.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 69,755,233.23
    Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
  • cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.11% to $59.04 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $40.75, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,415,591,490.00.
    Circulating Supply: 57,855,901.60
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitDAO (CRYPTO: BIT) declined by 1.04% to $1.24 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO’s current trading volume totals $35.08 million, a 59.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BIT’s estimated market cap is $1,065,086,647.00.
    Circulating Supply: 860,090,926.86
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) declined by 1.01% to $20.49 over the past 24 hours. KuCoin Token’s current trading volume totals $10.56 million, a 41.5% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,559,653,068.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 76,128,123.00
    Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dash, Amp Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Dash, Amp Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Friday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more