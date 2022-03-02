Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) increased by 14.36% to $4.16. The trading volume for this coin is currently $92.16 million, which is 319.53% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ANC’s estimated market cap is $1,081,184,919.00.

Circulating Supply: 258,069,259.31

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 52,345,574.35

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,541,152,731.01

Max Supply: 3,175,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 300,755,174.94

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 44,562,312.23

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

Circulating Supply: 171,287,601.12

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

LOSERS

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) fell 1.68% to $0.77 over the past 24 hours. XRP’s current trading volume totals $3.36 billion, a 4.53% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XRP’s estimated market cap is $36,939,217,166.00.

Circulating Supply: 47,949,281,138.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 923,767,696,429,000.00

Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

Circulating Supply: 69,755,233.23

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 57,855,901.60

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 860,090,926.86

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 76,128,123.00

Max Supply: Not Available

