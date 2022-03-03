JAG Insurance Group Taps TradeStation Crypto For Corporate Treasury Solution

byRenato Capelj
March 3, 2022 4:40 pm
JAG Insurance Group Taps TradeStation Crypto For Corporate Treasury Solution

TradeStation is a fintech specializing in brokerage services and trading technology. The company is a subsidiary of Monex Group and was founded initially under the name Omega Research, prior to transforming into a self-clearing online securities brokerage.

What Happened: TradeStation will provide JAG Insurance Group, a commercial insurance agency, with a corporate crypto treasury solution.

“We’re excited to see more South Florida-based companies entering the cryptocurrency space,” said James Putra, Vice President of Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. “There continues to be an increase in crypto investing at the corporate level, and we’re proud to provide companies with the tools needed to invest in cryptocurrency assets.”

Why It Matters: Through corporate treasury, JAG aims to develop the internal cryptocurrency expertise needed to bring cryptocurrency solutions to the insurance industry.

“JAG’s decision to open a corporate account with TradeStation Crypto reinforces the firm’s forward-thinking approach,” said Luis R. Gazitua, Principal at JAG Insurance Group. “Focused on creating a culture of innovation within the insurance industry, selecting a cryptocurrency platform with TradeStation Crypto allows the firm to diversify its investment portfolio.”

Cryptocurrency Fintech Markets

