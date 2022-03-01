This Dogecoin Knockoff Is Now Among Top Used Smart Contracts By Biggest BNB Whales

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 1, 2022 1:26 am
A Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) — has joined the list of the top most used smart contracts by the largest wallets on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.

What Happened: Baby Doge Coin was ranked ninth among the most used smart contracts by the 1,000 biggest BSC whales over the last 24 hours, with a 2.51% market share, cryptocurrency data platform WhaleStats said in a tweet.

See Also: How To Buy Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE)

Why It Matters:  Smart contracts are programs stored on a blockchain then run when predetermined conditions are met. They eliminate the need for an intermediary and are virtually fraud-proof.

Baby Doge Coin, which calls Dogecoin its “meme father,” says on its website that its roadmap includes efforts for pet charity, non fungible token (NFT) creation and GameFi.

The token announced on Twitter last week that its NFT site is now live.

Price Action: Baby Doge Coin is up 7.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.000000003227 at press time.

Read Next: AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

