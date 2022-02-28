Bitcoin Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
February 28, 2022 2:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Up More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price rose 5.82% to $41,246.00. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% gain, moving from $37,906.35 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $69,045.00.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 26.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.03% to over 18.97 million which makes up an estimated 90.34% of its max supply, which is 21.00 million. The current market cap ranking for BTC is #1 at 782.46 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

If you are interested in purchasing Bitcoin or want to learn more about it, follow this link to Benzinga Money. Our Benzinga Money team has in-depth educational content that not only explains the details of the coin itself but also how and where you can purchase it.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin Falls More Than 3% In 24 hours

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 3.36% over the past 24 hours to $36,536.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -12.0%, moving from $41,359.16 to its current price. read more
This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Waves (WAVES), a cryptocurrency founded by Ukrainian-born scientist Alexander Ivanov — also known as Sasha Ivanov — spiked 41.5% to $17.23, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more
US Futures Flat, Oil Rises On Disruption Fear, Gold Underpeforms — Is There A Crypto Decoupling Here?

US Futures Flat, Oil Rises On Disruption Fear, Gold Underpeforms — Is There A Crypto Decoupling Here?

U.S. stock futures were mostly flat Monday night ahead of the first trading day of March amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Futures Lie Flat: Dow Futures were up 0.03% at 33,850 while S&P and Nasdaq futures fell 0.04% and 0.23% to 4,366.25 and 14,194.73. read more
High Demand For Bitcoin Amid Russian Invasion Lead To Apex Crypto Trading At Big Premium In Ukraine

High Demand For Bitcoin Amid Russian Invasion Lead To Apex Crypto Trading At Big Premium In Ukraine

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained a premium in the Ukrainian markets in comparison with the local currency, the hryvnia (UAH), in the aftermath of the Russian invasion last week. read more