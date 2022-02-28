14,085 Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
February 28, 2022 12:01 pm
What happened: $555,304,190 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: 1D4BYwtQGjkBqH3tfWszGpw54VHp9bhX5e

$555 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 1BaPsmA3XddmDgv5Ajan929vLMaUgKJ918

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2% on any given exchange.

Since this transaction wasn’t sent to an exchange, it’s unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 354,446 Bitcoin wallets with over $100,000 in BTC.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 4% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

