Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 28, 2022 9:11 am
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 8.12% to $12.81. Waves’s current trading volume totals $436.19 million, a 228.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,282,712,037.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) is up 2.44% at $0.18. Trading volume for this coin is 134.38 million, which is 25.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $948,528,748.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580.00
    Max Supply: 8,888,888,888.00
  • Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) rose 2.17% to $9.58 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $422.05 million, a 64.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $4,365,155,251.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 1.95% to $30.44 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $43.18 million, a 25.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,532,000,928.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
    Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) rose 1.94% to $20.18 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $560.01 million, which is 16.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FIL’s estimated market cap is $3,428,798,103.00.
    Circulating Supply: 169,879,458.00
    Max Supply: 1,970,810,016.00

LOSERS

  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.53% to $154.39 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $91.85 million, a 37.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,785,607,538.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,085,708.01
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) declined by 1.49% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 17.33 million, which is 56.7% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $901,833,588.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.47% to $1.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $41.23 million, which is 3.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,165,712,756.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 2,636,420,600.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • GateToken (CRYPTO: GT) decreased by 1.32% to $6.37 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.63 million, which is 33.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GT’s estimated market cap is $967,044,617.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) fell 1.31% to $75.09 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.44 billion, a 13.84% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 28,377,341,645.00.
    Circulating Supply: 376,738,263.36
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) declined by 1.29% to $0.68 over the past 24 hours. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $67.71 million, a 73.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,021,950,260.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,496,076,082.45
    Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00
  • Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) fell 1.06% to $311.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.24 billion, which is 31.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $5,903,670,285.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,995,768.65
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

