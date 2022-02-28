Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 8.12% to $12.81. Waves’s current trading volume totals $436.19 million, a 228.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,282,712,037.00 as of today. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) is up 2.44% at $0.18. Trading volume for this coin is 134.38 million, which is 25.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $948,528,748.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CHZ) is up 2.44% at $0.18. Trading volume for this coin is 134.38 million, which is 25.35% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CHZ’s estimated market cap is $948,528,748.00 as of today. 5,344,064,580.00 8,888,888,888.00 Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) rose 2.17% to $9.58 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $422.05 million, a 64.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $4,365,155,251.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: UNI) rose 2.17% to $9.58 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $422.05 million, a 64.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. $UNI’s estimated market cap is $4,365,155,251.00 as of today. 456,489,583.40 1,000,000,000.00 Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) rose 1.95% to $30.44 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $43.18 million, a 25.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,532,000,928.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: AR) rose 1.95% to $30.44 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $43.18 million, a 25.08% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,532,000,928.00 as of today. 50,108,502.00 66,000,000.00 Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) rose 1.94% to $20.18 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $560.01 million, which is 16.29% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FIL’s estimated market cap is $3,428,798,103.00.

LOSERS

(CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.53% to $154.39 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $91.85 million, a 37.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,785,607,538.00. 18,085,708.01 Not Available NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) declined by 1.49% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 17.33 million, which is 56.7% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $901,833,588.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: XEM) declined by 1.49% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 17.33 million, which is 56.7% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $901,833,588.00 as of today. 8,999,999,999.00 Not Available Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.47% to $1.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $41.23 million, which is 3.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,165,712,756.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: KLAY) declined by 1.47% to $1.2 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $41.23 million, which is 3.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,165,712,756.00 as of today. 2,636,420,600.00 Not Available GateToken (CRYPTO: GT) decreased by 1.32% to $6.37 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.63 million, which is 33.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GT’s estimated market cap is $967,044,617.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: GT) decreased by 1.32% to $6.37 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.63 million, which is 33.43% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GT’s estimated market cap is $967,044,617.00 as of today. 151,758,801.74 Not Available Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) fell 1.31% to $75.09 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.44 billion, a 13.84% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 28,377,341,645.00.

(CRYPTO: LUNA) fell 1.31% to $75.09 over the past 24 hours. Terra’s current trading volume totals $2.44 billion, a 13.84% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 28,377,341,645.00. 376,738,263.36 1,000,000,000.00 Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) declined by 1.29% to $0.68 over the past 24 hours. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $67.71 million, a 73.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,021,950,260.00.

(CRYPTO: BAT) declined by 1.29% to $0.68 over the past 24 hours. Basic Attention Token’s current trading volume totals $67.71 million, a 73.6% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,021,950,260.00. 1,496,076,082.45 1,500,000,000.00 Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) fell 1.06% to $311.05 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.24 billion, which is 31.81% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BCH’s estimated market cap is $5,903,670,285.00.

