Spotting Bitcoin Rallies And Slumps

byCME Group
February 28, 2022 11:55 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
A surge in fees charged by miners often precedes a slump in bitcoin prices, and the fees tend to drop ahead of rallies.

