Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 16.21% to $0.13. Trading volume for this coin is 430.23 thousand, which is 60.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,224,861,536.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 9,782,156,695.27
Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) increased by 15.42% to $3.57. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $75.84 million, a 286.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 911,616,424.00.
Circulating Supply: 256,335,573.32
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 14.72% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.83 million, which is 29.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,613,890,746.00.
Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41
Max Supply: Not Available
- Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) rose 13.91% to $20.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.91 million, which is 21.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,148,334,199.00.
Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56
Max Supply: 99,700,237.58
- Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 11.36% to $10.42 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $173.57 million, a 32.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,041,755,330.00.
Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) increased by 11.36% to $0.26. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.26 billion, which is 25.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,918,367,975.00.
Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 10.81% to $69.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.30 billion, which is 57.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 26,162,097,105.00.
Circulating Supply: 380,875,677.62
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
LOSERS
- TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) fell 5.23% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 981.30 million, which is 17.88% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,829,224,247.00.
Circulating Supply: 101,752,641,538.96
Max Supply: Not Available
- Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) decreased by 2.17% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 656.04 thousand, which is 69.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 0.00
Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
