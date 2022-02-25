Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 25, 2022 4:07 pm
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 16.21% to $0.13. Trading volume for this coin is 430.23 thousand, which is 60.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,224,861,536.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 9,782,156,695.27
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) increased by 15.42% to $3.57. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $75.84 million, a 286.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 911,616,424.00.
    Circulating Supply: 256,335,573.32
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 14.72% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.83 million, which is 29.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,613,890,746.00.
    Circulating Supply: 581,910,045,187.41
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) rose 13.91% to $20.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.91 million, which is 21.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,148,334,199.00.
    Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56
    Max Supply: 99,700,237.58
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 11.36% to $10.42 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $173.57 million, a 32.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,041,755,330.00.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) increased by 11.36% to $0.26. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.26 billion, which is 25.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,918,367,975.00.
    Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
    Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 10.81% to $69.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.30 billion, which is 57.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 26,162,097,105.00.
    Circulating Supply: 380,875,677.62
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) fell 5.23% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 981.30 million, which is 17.88% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,829,224,247.00.
    Circulating Supply: 101,752,641,538.96
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) decreased by 2.17% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 656.04 thousand, which is 69.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

