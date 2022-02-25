Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: XRD) increased by 16.21% to $0.13. Trading volume for this coin is 430.23 thousand, which is 60.71% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $1,224,861,536.00 as of today. 9,782,156,695.27 24,000,000,000.00 Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO: ANC) increased by 15.42% to $3.57. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $75.84 million, a 286.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 911,616,424.00.

(CRYPTO: ANC) increased by 15.42% to $3.57. Anchor Protocol’s current trading volume totals $75.84 million, a 286.66% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 911,616,424.00. 256,335,573.32 1,000,000,000.00 ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) rose 14.72% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.83 million, which is 29.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,613,890,746.00.

(CRYPTO: OMI) rose 14.72% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.83 million, which is 29.66% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,613,890,746.00. 581,910,045,187.41 Not Available Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) rose 13.91% to $20.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.91 million, which is 21.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,148,334,199.00.

(CRYPTO: FXS) rose 13.91% to $20.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 8.91 million, which is 21.34% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FXS’s estimated market cap is $1,148,334,199.00. 57,730,568.56 99,700,237.58 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 11.36% to $10.42 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $173.57 million, a 32.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,041,755,330.00.

(CRYPTO: WAVES) rose 11.36% to $10.42 over the past 24 hours. Waves’s current trading volume totals $173.57 million, a 32.85% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $1,041,755,330.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) increased by 11.36% to $0.26. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.26 billion, which is 25.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,918,367,975.00.

(CRYPTO: GALA) increased by 11.36% to $0.26. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.26 billion, which is 25.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,918,367,975.00. 7,542,496,572.32 50,000,000,000.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 10.81% to $69.08. The trading volume for this coin is currently $3.30 billion, which is 57.24% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 26,162,097,105.00.

Circulating Supply: 380,875,677.62

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) fell 5.23% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 981.30 million, which is 17.88% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,829,224,247.00.

(CRYPTO: TRX) fell 5.23% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 981.30 million, which is 17.88% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,829,224,247.00. 101,752,641,538.96 Not Available Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) decreased by 2.17% to $0.11 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 656.04 thousand, which is 69.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HEART’s estimated market cap is $1,309,127,902.00 as of today.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.