Coinbase Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Needed For A Reversal?

byTyler Bundy
February 25, 2022 1:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Stock Cracks Below Support: What's Needed For A Reversal?

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares are trading lower Friday and are attempting to make a reversal after reporting earnings Thursday after hours. The stock had a large gap lower Thursday, but was able to recover and trade higher

Coinbase is trading down 1.77% at $176.38 at press time.

See Also: Coinbase Expects Ethereum Staking Yields To Hit 12% APR After The Merge

Coinbase Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock has fallen out of what traders call an ascending triangle pattern, and is looking to reverse and recover the pattern. The price broke below the higher low trendline and has been falling lower ever since.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates bearish sentiment, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is seeing a bounce from January’s lows and sits at 39. This shows that over the past few weeks, the stock has seen more buyers enter the market although there still remain more sellers overall.

coin2-25-22.jpg

What’s Next For Coinbase?

The stock has been on a downward trend and could see a reversal if it begins to form higher lows once again. If unable to break the trend of lower highs, the stock may continue to trade lower on the downward trend.

Bullish traders want to see the stock begin to form higher lows and cross back above the moving averages as well as the higher low trendline. Bearish traders look to be in control of the stock as it sits and would like to continue to see it trade with lower highs.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

Top 10 NBA Salaries: How Do Steph Curry And LeBron James Stack Up?

The NBA All-Star Game this past Sunday showcased fan favorites and the best-of-the-best playing, as well as featuring some very well-paid men who know how to dribble a ball and shoot it through a net a whole lot better than most of us — and who know how to make savvy business decisions. read more
Coinbase Analysts Laud Strong Q4 Performance, But Wary Of Imminent Regulatory Risk And Trading Volume Outlook

Coinbase Analysts Laud Strong Q4 Performance, But Wary Of Imminent Regulatory Risk And Trading Volume Outlook

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results but signaled a slower start to fiscal year 2022. read more
Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board

Coinbase Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs Executive On Board

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) executive Roger Bartlett announced that he would move to major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). read more
Coinbase Expects Ethereum Staking Yields To Hit 12% APR After The Merge

Coinbase Expects Ethereum Staking Yields To Hit 12% APR After The Merge

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) projects that the annual interest earned from staking Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could double over the next few months. read more