'Dogecoin Millionaire' Glauber Contessoto Reveals His Next Crypto Bet

Glauber Contessoto — an American who reached worldwide fame after becoming a millionaire thanks to a Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bet — has exclusively shared his next big bet with Benzinga.

What Happened: Contessoto says the "most interesting thing in the crypto market right now" is Ecomi (CRYPTO: OMI), a token powering the network on which the VeVe non-fungible token ecosystem runs.

He said VeVe is "full of officially licensed NFTs from some of the biggest legacy brands in the game from Disney, Marvel, Universal and even Cartoon Network."

The Dogecoin millionaire said he expects NFTs to "be huge this year" and added "the ones found on VeVe will have an edge over other NFT projects given its official licenses with these exclusive collectibles and digital comic books."

His comments follow August reports that Marvel partnered with VeVe to launch its first NFT collection featuring popular superhero Spider-Man with prices ranging between $40 and $400.

OMI Price Action: As of press time, Ecomi is trading at $0.003657 after seeing its price fall by nearly 20% after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine — resulting in markets tumbling, traditional and crypto alike.