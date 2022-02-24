Opera Web Browser Integrates DeFi Service DeversiFi

The Android version of major web browser software Opera — widely known for being the first mainstream browser to integrate Web 3.0 features — just integrated with decentralized finance (DeFi) service DeversiFi (CRYPTO: DVF).

What Happened: A Wednesday announcement reveals that it integrated with DeversiFi to allow its users to transact with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) Layer 2 directly, which translates to quicker, cheaper transactions as well as drastically faster swaps and more cost-effective trading. The integration leverages the Starkware scalability solution which enables 100 times cheaper transactions that are also instantaneous.

The announcement also explained the non-fungible token (NFT) and DeFi craze led to congestion on the Ethereum blockchain which resulted in prohibitively high transaction fees and slow confirmation times. Opera hopes its users will utilize its DeFi interface and "interact with financial services at low costs, which are particularly relevant for those users who today are being priced out of the market due to high transaction costs on Ethereum."

DVF Price Action: As of press time, DVF is trading at $5.73 after seeing its price fall by about 1.58% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy Opera