This Play-To-Earn Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Over 90% Today Even As The Apex Meme Coin Trades Muted

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 23, 2022 9:47 pm
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell on Wednesday evening along with some other major cryptocurrencies.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing strong gains, with Meta Doge Colony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 93.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.000006004.

Meta Doge Colony Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour +93.5%
24-hour against Bitcoin +99.7%
24-hour against Ethereum +97.9%
7-day +5900.6%
30-day +107.3%
YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1274 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 1.3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002467.

Why It Matters: Meta Doge colony describes itself as a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that aims to be the mainstream of Doge tokens.

The token’s play-to-earn (P2E) game has been released as a demo, with the full version to be launched soon.

