This Play-To-Earn Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Over 90% Today Even As The Apex Meme Coin Trades Muted
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell on Wednesday evening along with some other major cryptocurrencies.
However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing strong gains, with Meta Doge Colony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 93.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.000006004.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|+93.5%
|24-hour against Bitcoin
|+99.7%
|24-hour against Ethereum
|+97.9%
|7-day
|+5900.6%
|30-day
|+107.3%
|YTD
|N/A
For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1274 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 1.3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002467.
Why It Matters: Meta Doge colony describes itself as a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that aims to be the mainstream of Doge tokens.
The token’s play-to-earn (P2E) game has been released as a demo, with the full version to be launched soon.
PancakeSwap: https://t.co/FU39zfKJ9W
Contract: 0x7b1ebc0c4bc34964a0673cbeef4e1de868e8a8b6#dogeco #dogecolony #newtoken #HODL #BTC #Binance #Rewards #BSC #CMC #CoinGecko #CoinMarketCap #Matrix #ath pic.twitter.com/yWHDsIuZUi
— Meta Doge Colony (@DogeColony_io) February 23, 2022
