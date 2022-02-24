This Play-To-Earn Dogecoin Knockoff Is Up Over 90% Today Even As The Apex Meme Coin Trades Muted

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell on Wednesday evening along with some other major cryptocurrencies.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing strong gains, with Meta Doge Colony (CRYPTO: DOGECO) up 93.5% during the past 24 hours to $0.000006004.

Meta Doge Colony Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +93.5% 24-hour against Bitcoin +99.7% 24-hour against Ethereum +97.9% 7-day +5900.6% 30-day +107.3% YTD N/A

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1274 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 1.3% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002467.

Why It Matters: Meta Doge colony describes itself as a token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that aims to be the mainstream of Doge tokens.

The token’s play-to-earn (P2E) game has been released as a demo, with the full version to be launched soon.

