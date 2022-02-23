Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 23, 2022 4:13 pm
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) is up 13.96% at $32.53. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.67 million, which is 185.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,418,100,962.00.
    Circulating Supply: 44,049,723.67
    Max Supply: 185,562,268.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 13.05% at $60.78. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.19 billion, which is 7.09% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 23,434,191,607.00.
    Circulating Supply: 385,321,633.89
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 9.4% to $8.9. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $92.84 million, a 64.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,679,421,656.00.
    Circulating Supply: 304,656,150.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 8.81% at $9.69. Waves’s current trading volume totals $190.08 million, a 47.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 967,325,941.00.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) increased by 6.88% to $26.19. Trading volume for this coin is 598.54 million, which is 36.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $7,564,921,102.00.
    Circulating Supply: 288,898,557.41
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) is up 5.54% at $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 249.36 thousand, which is 99.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,106,847,046.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 5.44% at $76.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.26 billion, which is 10.81% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $18,835,435,822.00.
    Circulating Supply: 245,644,711.82
    Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 2.09% to $0.73 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $27.05 million, a 68.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $2,034,413,269.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) decreased by 2.09% to $2.76 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 173.02 million, which is 29.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $THETA’s estimated market cap is $2,757,957,564.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 2.05% to $6.93 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $76.47 million, a 67.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $1,871,274,399.00.
    Circulating Supply: 270,545,002.66
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.98% to $37662 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $1.38 million, a 68.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,500,562,214.00.
    Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
    Max Supply: 39,884.08
  • Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) decreased by 1.61% to $90.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 107.79 million, which is 56.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 960,001,216.00.
    Circulating Supply: 10,592,041.11
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) fell 1.59% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $91.15 million, a 36.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,234,902,631.00.
    Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 1.29% to $2.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 28.67 million, which is 52.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $998,238,238.00.
    Circulating Supply: 407,486,151.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

