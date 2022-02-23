Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

JUNO (CRYPTO: JUNO) is up 13.96% at $32.53. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.67 million, which is 185.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,418,100,962.00.

Circulating Supply: 44,049,723.67

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

(CRYPTO: JUNO) is up 13.96% at $32.53. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.67 million, which is 185.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $JUNO’s estimated market cap is $1,418,100,962.00. 44,049,723.67 185,562,268.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 13.05% at $60.78. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.19 billion, which is 7.09% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 23,434,191,607.00.

Circulating Supply: 385,321,633.89

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 13.05% at $60.78. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.19 billion, which is 7.09% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 23,434,191,607.00. 385,321,633.89 1,000,000,000.00 Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 9.4% to $8.9. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $92.84 million, a 64.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,679,421,656.00.

Circulating Supply: 304,656,150.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 9.4% to $8.9. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $92.84 million, a 64.55% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,679,421,656.00. 304,656,150.00 1,000,000,000.00 Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 8.81% at $9.69. Waves’s current trading volume totals $190.08 million, a 47.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 967,325,941.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: WAVES) is up 8.81% at $9.69. Waves’s current trading volume totals $190.08 million, a 47.27% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 967,325,941.00. 100,000,000.00 Not Available Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) increased by 6.88% to $26.19. Trading volume for this coin is 598.54 million, which is 36.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $7,564,921,102.00.

Circulating Supply: 288,898,557.41

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: ATOM) increased by 6.88% to $26.19. Trading volume for this coin is 598.54 million, which is 36.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $7,564,921,102.00. 288,898,557.41 Not Available BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) is up 5.54% at $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 249.36 thousand, which is 99.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,106,847,046.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BTTOLD) is up 5.54% at $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 249.36 thousand, which is 99.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,106,847,046.00 as of today. 0.00 Not Available Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is up 5.44% at $76.71. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.26 billion, which is 10.81% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $18,835,435,822.00.

Circulating Supply: 245,644,711.82

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

LOSERS

IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 2.09% to $0.73 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $27.05 million, a 68.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $2,034,413,269.00.

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: MIOTA) fell 2.09% to $0.73 over the past 24 hours. IOTA’s current trading volume totals $27.05 million, a 68.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $2,034,413,269.00. 2,779,530,283.28 Not Available Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) decreased by 2.09% to $2.76 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 173.02 million, which is 29.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $THETA’s estimated market cap is $2,757,957,564.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: THETA) decreased by 2.09% to $2.76 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 173.02 million, which is 29.48% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $THETA’s estimated market cap is $2,757,957,564.00. 1,000,000,000.00 Not Available PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 2.05% to $6.93 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $76.47 million, a 67.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $1,871,274,399.00.

Circulating Supply: 270,545,002.66

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CAKE) fell 2.05% to $6.93 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $76.47 million, a 67.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $1,871,274,399.00. 270,545,002.66 Not Available Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.98% to $37662 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $1.38 million, a 68.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,500,562,214.00.

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

(CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.98% to $37662 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC’s current trading volume totals $1.38 million, a 68.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,500,562,214.00. 39,884.08 39,884.08 Dash (CRYPTO: DASH) decreased by 1.61% to $90.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 107.79 million, which is 56.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 960,001,216.00.

Circulating Supply: 10,592,041.11

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: DASH) decreased by 1.61% to $90.63 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 107.79 million, which is 56.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 960,001,216.00. 10,592,041.11 Not Available The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) fell 1.59% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $91.15 million, a 36.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,234,902,631.00.

Circulating Supply: 6,157,231,561.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: GRT) fell 1.59% to $0.36 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $91.15 million, a 36.25% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,234,902,631.00. 6,157,231,561.00 10,000,000,000.00 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) declined by 1.29% to $2.46 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 28.67 million, which is 52.46% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CELO’s estimated market cap is $998,238,238.00.

Circulating Supply: 407,486,151.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.