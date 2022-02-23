As Bitcoin Rallies, Is A Break Above $40,000 In The Cards?

byShanthi Rexaline
February 23, 2022 1:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
As Bitcoin Rallies, Is A Break Above $40,000 In The Cards?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) took another leg down in the middle of February, leading to fears that a crypto winter, akin to the period following the crypto market crash of 2018, may be right around the corner. The apex currency, however, is fighting back after bottoming close to the $37,000 level.

Bitcoin Bulls Defy Geopolitical Risk: After peaking in early November, Bitcoin along with the rest of the cryptos were roiled by the macroeconomic uncertainty surrounding potential Fed rate tightening in the U.S.

The correction that followed took Bitcoin to a low of $33,184.06 on Jan. 24, a peak-trough decline of over 50%. A modest recovery materialized thereafter, and the apex crypto rallied and topped out at $45,661.17 on Feb. 10.

The Ukrainian crisis, that deepened around that time, proved to be the undoing of the recovery and Bitcoin reversed course, although the apex crypto is finding support around the $37,000 level this time around.

After the steep sell-off seen since last Thursday, some semblance of normalcy returned to most financial markets on Wednesday. However, stocks are still see-sawing, crude oil prices are rallying, and bond yields are rising – all suggesting that risk aversion is still in play.

However, cryptocurrency markets have seen a definitive reversal. Bitcoin has held mostly above the $38,000 level, while trading in a range of $37,691.17-$39,121.05.

Related Link: Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

Will Bitcoin Find Its Way Back Up: Technically, Bitcoin has to convincingly break above a consolidation area of around $38,750 seen for much of January. Further up, it has resistance around $40,406 at which was a key area of resistance a couple of times in mid-2021. It has another barrier around its 50-day simple moving average, or SMA, of $40,638.

On the downside, it has to hold support around $37,000 and $35,000 to avert a free fall.

btc_0.png

Source: Yahoo Finance

Given the relative strength index (RSI) – a momentum indicator – is around 40, Bitcoin is approaching the neutral territory. The near-term trajectory will hinge largely on how the geopolitical and macroeconomic dynamics play out.

At last check, Bitcoin was seen trading flat over a 24-hour period at $37,881.17.

Related Link: Why This Analyst Thinks Bitcoin Is Unlikely To Be Challenged By Altcoins

Photo: Courtesy of QuoteInspector on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu On Jan. 1, 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past year. read more
Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

Meet The Crypto That Advanced Close To 50% On a Week Marred by Ukraine-Induced Volatility

The past couple of weeks have not been easy on financial markets. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent the markets crashing by his decision to invade Ukraine in the pretext of helping two separatist regions in the country. read more
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Cardano Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more
How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more