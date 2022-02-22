Cudos Shines At ETHDenver 2022 And Crypto AM Event

Cudos, the decentralized cloud computing network, is marching towards its mainnet launch in March. The Cudos development team has been heads down on building the infrastructure to launch the mainnet and has made enormous progress.

Beyond the preparations for mainnet, the team attended two events in February, generating awareness around its vision of creating a decentralized, scalable compute network. First, a conversation at DAODenver, part of ETHDenver’s BUIDL week, and second, Matt Hawkins, Cudos Founder, and CEO, was part of the panel discussion at Crypto AM’s event to talk about multi-chain interoperability in the blockchain space.

ETHDenver 2022

(Cudos Logo being shown on stage at the ETHDenver 2022 event)

At the recently concluded ETHDenver, the longest-running ETH event in the world, Pete Hill, Vice President – Sales, and Simon Bogdanowicz, executive advisor to Cudos, participated in an insightful discussion around Layer 1 blockchains, cleverly named ‘Fork this! Gimme another L1!’.

"We choose the tendermint protocol in the Cosmos ecosystem to build the Cudos blockchain as interoperability is key to us. The Inter‐Blockchain Communication allows us to work with other layer one platforms and provide them access to the decentralised cloud computing layer of Cudos. We are poised to realise the vision of the metaverse, which will need 1000X higher computing to mint and transact the assets," explained Pete Hill to the audience at DAODenver.

(The Cudos team at ETHDenver 2022)

ETHDenver was the perfect opportunity for the Cudos team to have conversations with like-minded projects keen to contribute to the blockchain and decentralized cloud computing space and discover organic partnerships to power their projects.

"At ETHDenver, you get to interact with people from different walks of life, coming together with a shared goal of applying decentralization to solve the current limitations. It was a great platform to catch up with the Cudos community, exchange ideas, and make connections within the crypto space," Simon Bogdanowicz said about the event.

Cudos Sponsors Crypto AM Event

(Cudos Founder and CEO, Matt Hawkins speaks at the Crypto AM event)

Additionally, Cudos founder and CEO Matt Hawkins was part of Crypto AM's Valentine’s Keynote, Networking & Soire, where London’s crypto community gathered to exchange ideas. Sponsored by Cudos, the theme of the evening was 'Is multi-chain interoperability the path to true blockchain mass adoption?'.

Matt and other speakers discussed the route for blockchain from its current place to how multi-chain interoperability is the vehicle to reach mass adoption.

"With interoperability, we can use the best of every protocol and then share on two different blockchains. At the moment, users have to choose between low transaction costs, high compute, or liquidity, as you don't get everything with every single blockchain. As they become interoperable, you can use compute on the Cudos network and opt for the low-cost transactions or transferring data functionality of another blockchain," explained Matt Hawkins.

Matt shared the panel with Ken Olling, co-founder and CEO of MELD, and other industry heavyweights.

Support Decentralization

Notably, with the upcoming mainnet launch, Cudos will challenge the monopoly of centralized cloud providers. Therefore, the team will reward data centers and cloud service providers with attractive incentives if they register their interest and participate in the pilot.

