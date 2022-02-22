So Much For Recovery: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop As Troops, Tanks Seen In Eastern Ukraine

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 21, 2022 9:10 pm
Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies fell Monday evening as the Russia-Ukraine situation seemingly took a turn for the worse. The global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 3.2% to $1.68 trillion.

Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin 24-hour 7-day Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -3.7% -12.6% $37,226.41
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -2.4% -11.1% $2,596.31
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -5.5% -10.7% $0.13
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price
Anchor Protocol (ANC) +10.25% $2.42
UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +1.7% ​​$5.85
TerraUSD (UST) +0.08% $1

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: On Monday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered “peacekeepers” to the area, according to a Reuters report.

Witnesses report seeing columns of military vehicles, including tanks, around Donetsk, the capital of one of the two regions, Reuters reported separately.  

Risk assets reacted negatively to the development. S&P 500 Futures traded 1.4% lower at 4,282.50, while Nasdaq futures traded 2% lower at 13,716.75 at press time.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum were below the psychologically important  $40,000 and $3,000 marks at press time.

Cryptocurrency trader Justin Bennett tweeted that the odds of a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine situation just “dropped dramatically.”

Fellow trader, Michaël van de Poppe said the world has shown why Bitcoin is needed. He pointed to the freezing of accounts in Canada due to the declaration of emergency in that country and the “useless war” in Ukraine as examples.

Bitcoin traders are favoring shorting over longing on exchanges as the apex coin trades below the $40,000 mark, Santiment noted in a tweet. 

“​​This [bearish] funding rate can cause liquidations that shoot up prices in a hurry,” said the platform in its post. 

Read Next: Analyst Says Canadian Truckers' Protest Has Big Implications For Bitcoin And Crypto

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

