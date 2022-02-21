Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
February 21, 2022 9:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) increased by 18.73% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 349.17 thousand, which is 99.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,106,847,046.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 7.33% to $113.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $73.40 million, which is 43.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT’s estimated market cap is $1,517,145,319.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
  • Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 3.96% to $9.6. The trading volume for this coin is currently $143.36 million, which is 11.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES’s estimated market cap is $959,622,184.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 2.45% to $50.1. Trading volume for this coin is 868.80 million, which is 57.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $19,438,744,635.00.
    Circulating Supply: 388,694,935.20
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) rose 2.38% to $21.02 over the past 24 hours. Frax Share’s current trading volume totals $7.81 million, a 31.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,211,797,320.00.
    Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56
    Max Supply: 99,779,309.22
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) is up 1.63% at $3.14. Trading volume for this coin is 2.79 million, which is 29.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,331,398,145.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 1.46% at $0.0. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $1.01 billion, a 35.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,204,988,042.00.
    Circulating Supply: 549,147,128,604,214.00
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) decreased by 1.26% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $481.41 million, a 59.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $18,018,538,571.00.
    Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) fell 1.2% to $22.38 over the past 24 hours. Helium’s current trading volume totals $16.30 million, a 46.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,243,873,348.00.
    Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
    Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.17% to $2609.52 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $13.25 billion, a 25.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 312,287,760,497.00.
    Circulating Supply: 119,672,432.87
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.16% to $52.28 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.82 million, which is 63.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CETH’s estimated market cap is $2,696,295,351.00.
    Circulating Supply: 51,509,654.82
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) fell 1.1% to $83.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.88 million, which is 78.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $1,579,996,331.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,985,420.39
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) declined by 1.09% to $5.56 over the past 24 hours. Secret’s current trading volume totals $12.46 million, a 36.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 910,959,417.00.
    Circulating Supply: 164,004,172.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) fell 1.02% to $2605.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.00 million, which is 18.8% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STETH’s estimated market cap is $4,965,432,777.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,905,027.72
    Max Supply: 1,905,027.72

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Down More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Down More Than 9% Within 24 hours

Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price has decreased 9.34% over the past 24 hours to $0.12, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -19.0%, moving from $0.14 to its current price. read more
Dash, Amp Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Dash, Amp Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Dogecoin Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) price has fallen 5.47% to $0.15. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 9.0% loss, moving from $0.16 to its current price. read more
Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know

Bored Ape Yacht Club has been one of the most prominent non-fungible token collections of the last year. The collection of 10,000 Bored Apes has attracted NFT collectors, investors, athletes and celebrities to its exclusive club. Here’s the latest on another prominent figure Apeing in. read more