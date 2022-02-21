Monday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) increased by 18.73% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 349.17 thousand, which is 99.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,106,847,046.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) increased by 7.33% to $113.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $73.40 million, which is 43.7% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $QNT's estimated market cap is $1,517,145,319.00.

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) increased by 3.96% to $9.6. The trading volume for this coin is currently $143.36 million, which is 11.71% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $WAVES's estimated market cap is $959,622,184.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) increased by 2.45% to $50.1. Trading volume for this coin is 868.80 million, which is 57.0% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LUNA's estimated market cap is $19,438,744,635.00.

Circulating Supply: 388,694,935.20

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 388,694,935.20

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Frax Share (CRYPTO: FXS) rose 2.38% to $21.02 over the past 24 hours. Frax Share's current trading volume totals $7.81 million, a 31.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,211,797,320.00.

Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56

Max Supply: 99,779,309.22

Circulating Supply: 57,730,568.56

Max Supply: 99,779,309.22

Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) is up 1.63% at $3.14. Trading volume for this coin is 2.79 million, which is 29.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CEL's estimated market cap is $1,331,398,145.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is up 1.46% at $0.0. Shiba Inu's current trading volume totals $1.01 billion, a 35.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 14,204,988,042.00.

Circulating Supply: 549,147,128,604,214.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 549,147,128,604,214.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) decreased by 1.26% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Dogecoin’s current trading volume totals $481.41 million, a 59.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $DOGE’s estimated market cap is $18,018,538,571.00.

Circulating Supply: 132,670,764,299.89

Max Supply: Not Available

Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) fell 1.2% to $22.38 over the past 24 hours. Helium's current trading volume totals $16.30 million, a 46.91% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HNT's estimated market cap is $2,243,873,348.00.

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 1.17% to $2609.52 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum's current trading volume totals $13.25 billion, a 25.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 312,287,760,497.00.

Circulating Supply: 119,672,432.87

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 119,672,432.87

Max Supply: Not Available

cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.16% to $52.28 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.82 million, which is 63.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CETH's estimated market cap is $2,696,295,351.00.

Circulating Supply: 51,509,654.82

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 51,509,654.82

Max Supply: Not Available

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) fell 1.1% to $83.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 47.88 million, which is 78.67% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $BSV's estimated market cap is $1,579,996,331.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,985,420.39

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,985,420.39

Max Supply: Not Available

Secret (CRYPTO: SCRT) declined by 1.09% to $5.56 over the past 24 hours. Secret's current trading volume totals $12.46 million, a 36.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 910,959,417.00.

Circulating Supply: 164,004,172.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 164,004,172.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) fell 1.02% to $2605.84 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.00 million, which is 18.8% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $STETH's estimated market cap is $4,965,432,777.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,905,027.72

Max Supply: 1,905,027.72

Circulating Supply: 1,905,027.72

Max Supply: 1,905,027.72

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.