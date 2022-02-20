Why Was Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Wearing Shiba Inu Pajama Pants?

The curtains are coming down on the ETHDenver conference, a member-owned community innovation festival that was held on Feb. 11-20. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin was among the attendees at the conference.

While at the event, he sent the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) community into a frenzy by wearing pajama pants featuring images of the namesake dog.

This was first shared on Twitter by Watcher.Guru.

JUST IN: #Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin was seen wearing Shiba Inu pajama pants at the #ETH conference in Denver. pic.twitter.com/kOmKVewuiZ — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) February 19, 2022

Shiba Inu's price action did not benefit much from the purported endorsement by Buterin. The meme coin, along with the other cryptocurrencies, are seeing a sell-off, portending a crypto winter.

Buterin has a connection with the dog-themed currency. Shiba Inu is an Ethereum-based meme coin, created as a joke, just like its more-illustrious peer Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Incidentally, Doge's mascot is a Shina Inu, a Japanese breed of hunting dog. The Shiba Inu creator is still anonymous and is known in the crypto world by the pseudonym Ryoshi.

Ryoshi is said to have sent 50% of the SHIB token to Buterin, who in turn donated more than 50 trillion of the meme coin to a COVID relief fund in India. He has reportedly burnt 90% of the supply by sending it over to an inaccessible wallet.

Buterin's donation to India's COVID relief fund was returned earlier this year. Buterin said then he plans to use that for some "higher risk, higher reward covid science and relief projects worldwide." At last check, Shiba Inu was slipping 7.69% to $0.000026.

