Cryptocurrency Polygon Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2022 2:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cryptocurrency Polygon Falls More Than 5% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polygon’s (CRYPTO: MATIC) price has fallen 5.34% to $1.62. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 10.0% loss, moving from $1.81 to its current price.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Polygon over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has fallen 21.0% over the past week, moving in tandem, directionally, with the overall circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.97%. This brings the circulating supply to 6.87 billion, which makes up an estimated 68.73% of its max supply of 10.00 billion. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for MATIC is #16 at 11.08 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Polygon?

If you are interested in purchasing Polygon and want to know the best cryptocurrency exchanges, follow this link to Benzinga Money.

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies? Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This post contains affiliate links from which Benzinga may earn a commission.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency Polygon Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Polygon Falls More Than 8% In 24 hours

Polygon's (CRYPTO: MATIC) price has decreased 8.1% over the past 24 hours to $1.4, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -21.0%, moving from $1.71 to its current price. read more
Cryptocurrency Polygon's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Polygon's Price Increased More Than 7% Within 24 hours

Polygon's (CRYPTO: MATIC) price has increased 7.55% over the past 24 hours to $1.53, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 14.0% loss, moving from $1.79 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.92. read more
Cryptocurrency Polygon Rises More Than 10% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Polygon Rises More Than 10% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Polygon's (CRYPTO: MATIC) price has risen 10.27% to $1.83. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 6.0% loss, moving from $1.91 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $2.92. read more
Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Friday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more