The Birth of X.LA Foundation

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Aleksandr Agapitov has announced the formation of the X.LA Foundation as a new initiative. The goal of this emerging enterprise is to push Web3 concepts closer to becoming a reality. The X.LA Foundation (a community-driven organization) is set to launch on February 17, 2022, and this initiative is proposed to help individuals become equal beneficiaries of their innovations, work, and contributions by harnessing cutting-edge technology and the booming Web3 concept.

Regarding a publication on Forbes by Steve Andriole, cryptocurrencies now have a combined value of almost as much as Apple. Non-fungible tokens are being used to “purchase” digital art at Christie’s (NFTs). Joining Clubhouse is about as simple – and crucial – as deciding how the company should play in this space. This current surge in interest in NFTs, bitcoin, and blockchain technology have propelled entrepreneurs and visionaries to seize the chance to make their imprint on the rapidly evolving Web3. NFTs will continue to gain popularity. Many investor classes find even tiny bits of horribly valuable goods (or things only thought to be valuable) appealing. Because new digital assets can be created faster than real assets, NFTs will be utilized to gain interest in more digital than physical assets, and “creators” will revert to what’s easier and where valuations might theoretically rise the fastest.

About the Founder

Beforehand, Aleksandr Agapitov is the founder of Xsolla, Inc., a video game business engine that includes a set of tools and services to assist developers in running their businesses and selling more games. Shurick founded the company in 2015 in Los Angeles to connect the global gaming community. Xsolla’s goods/services are now available in over 200 countries and regions, with over 20 languages and 700 payment options to choose from.

Agapitov leads a powerful worldwide team in recognizing the need to provide game developers with the tools they need to fight and prosper in the hyper-competitive video game industry, and to take control of their fate. The Xsolla Funding Club, led by Agapitov, is a video game industry-focused investment network that aims to help indie studios achieve development objectives through monetary investment while keeping creative and artistic management of their IP.

The Xsolla Transaction Engine and Business Engine are dedicated to the video game business and work together to address the problems of distribution, marketing, and monetization. This allows developers, publishers, and platform partners to grow their audience, sales, and revenue even more. Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation are among the main gaming companies that use Xsolla as a merchant and seller of record.

Core benefits and prospects of X.LA Foundation

Shurick Agapitov has created the X.LA Foundation as a future stage in the growth of the internet world to adapt to this rapidly changing environment. One of the most transformational and rapidly developing technologies has been the Internet. The number of Internet users worldwide has climbed from 413 million in 2000 to over 3.4 billion in 2016. The internet has already revolutionized the globe, but the Internet’s biggest changes are still to come, and its development has only just begun.

”Most creators cannot afford the legal representation needed to protect their own work,” Agapitov said. “X.LA seeks to level the playing field for those creators so they have as much stake in the success of their ventures as producers and distributors.”

Shurick is working to build a community-driven organization with the support of his seasoned team of video game industry experts. His new initiative (X.LA Foundation) will benefit contractors, influencers, content creators, inventors, entrepreneurs, and academics. All listed investors are welcome to join forces to define, shape, and develop the future of the Web3 economy at the X.LA Foundation. Since the Web 3.0 will give companies and consumers more options, the beneficiaries of X.LA Foundation together with the decentralized web will ensure that they will always have control over their online data.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.