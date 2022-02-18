FlourishingAI upLink: A New Product That Onboards Crypto Novices Into The Binance Ecosystem

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Last month, FlourishingAI announced that it will launch a revolutionary product that it believes will change the Binance ecosystem in the United States and around the world forever. upLink, the new game changing product is the latest effort from the artificial intelligence-driven portfolio that aims to simplify everything for crypto buyers and investors on BNB Chain. How does upLink execute this, given it’s novelty in the crypto world?

Onboarding Crypto Users Into the DeFi World Has Been Complex, But…

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is revolutionizing the financial industry even though it’s still in its infancy. Popularly considered as the technology that will take the place of banks, the benefits of DeFi can’t be overlooked, as it does the things that Centralized Finance (CeFi) can’t, such as having total control over transactions without any broker, permissionless transactions, easy access to loans, etc. According to DeFi Pulse, the value of locked digital assets rose from $15 billion in 2020 to more than $80 billion in May, last year.

However, DeFi is an expansive world filled with complexities. The process of shifting from one protocol to another in a bid to convert fiat to crypto is complicated and exhausting, especially for the new crypto users around the world and in the U.S. From opening a new crypto wallet/connecting an existing one to navigating through the numerous KYC requirements on each platform and then finally, swapping the tokens to BNB, the process is herculean for newbies — it’s not only annoying, but confusing and time-consuming. Even the crypto experts feel the heat sometimes.

Aside from those challenges, funds could be lost in the conversion process or a mistake could be made in the amount during swapping. These mistakes aren’t intentional, butarise from the complicated nature of moving funds across protocols. FlourishingAI deemed it necessary to create a way to ease the onboarding process and transaction for users so that they could get into the FlourishingAI portfolio management system both faster and easier. This is why upLink was created.

Introducing upLink

According to FlourishingAI, upLink is the simplest way to convert fiat into BNB (and soon other altcoin tokens as well). The product leverages the advanced AI-driven systems of FlourishingAI to facilitate the transfer of funds across protocols and into the BNB Chain. Now users don’t have to worry about the long, tiring, and complex procedures encountered during transactions, as upLink bypasses those challenges completely.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Gonzalez was quick to comment about the long-awaited product. “While moving seamlessly across DeFi platforms and improving access to the crypto market are the fundamental goals of FlourishingAI, with a standalone sub-product, such as upLink, it gets even better. Not only will upLink expand access to the Binance network, but it will offer massive value to the entire crypto market.”

The introduction of upLink is in line with FlourishingAI’s mission to deliver the most advanced artificial intelligence portfolio management and insights solutions for DeFi and crypto markets. FlourishingAI’s technology, also known as FAIT, caters to the needs of crypto traders and investors with its smart AI and insight solutions. FAIT monitors over 6,800 markets simultaneously and parses through more than 2.5TB of data daily to gain a holistic view of market conditions to mitigate risks of trading losses.

Built on servers that sit across five global regions to utilize more than 12GHz of processing power per second, and interacting with more than 380,000 users daily, FAIT is able to predict 1-4 days into the future to determine market movement, and independently trades users portfolios to grow their hodl and build their wealth for long-term success.

When Will upLink Launch?

upLink will be launched on the 18 February, 2022.

