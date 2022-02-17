Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) is up 6.8% at $0.16. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $744.06 thousand, a 67.9% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,309,127,902.00.

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 43,622,718.23

Max Supply: 185,562,268.00

LOSERS

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) decreased by 4.2% to $7.89 over the past 24 hours. PancakeSwap’s current trading volume totals $61.97 million, a 74.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CAKE’s estimated market cap is $2,124,596,228.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 268,894,601.48

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 76,429,661.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 2,633,506,438.80

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 151,758,801.74

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 288,467,145.12

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 299,724,643.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

