Motoclub Reveals Prestige Pack Drop For Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series

Los Angeles CA, February 17, 2022 – Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), the premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that it is set to drop the latest SparkNFT pack in the Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series – the “Prestige Pack.”

Barrett-Jackson’s inaugural Houston Auction featured some of the finest collector car sales of 2021, with many amazing vehicles crossing the block, and Motoclub has captured the highlights so they can be immortalized as highly collectible SparkNFTs.

The “Prestige Pack” now brings collectors the next level of SparkNFT action following the hugely successful “Premier Pack” that went on sale in early February.

Each “Prestige Pack” will contain an assortment of SparkNFTs based on the sales of four specially selected vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston Auction.

The four cars featured as SparkNFTs in our “Prestige Pack” are:

1956 Ford F-100 Big-Window Custom Pickup

1967 Ford Mustang Custom Coupe

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Hennessey Custom Edition “Exorcist”

Each is represented by 4 x high-res digital images, and 1 x video. Every pack includes 4 random SparkNFTs from the “Prestige” tier, for a total of 20 SparkNFTs to be collected in this tier.

Motoclub members can sell and trade their way to complete “Prestige” sets using the Motoclub Trading Platform, or by buying additional packs from the Motoclub Showroom.

More details on this exciting new series of collectibles can be found on the Motoclub website here.

Cameron Chell, co-head of Motoclub and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks, said: “We were thrilled with the sales of our ‘Premier Pack’ drop, the feedback from collectors has been amazing. We work hard to ensure desirability and collectability of all our content, and the ‘Prestige Pack’ is not going to disappoint.”

Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson, said: “Every Barrett-Jackson event features iconic vehicles and memorable moments from the auction block, and the response from Motoclub collectors highlights the enthusiasts’ desire to continue to appreciate these moments.”

The Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series “Prestige Pack” will be released at 12 p.m. PDT on March 1, 2022.

The Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series will conclude with the “Platinum” pack tier, which will drop later in March 2022. Details will be revealed shortly.

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information go to http://www.motoclub.io

Media Contact

Richard Hilton

media@motoclub.io

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information go to www.barrett-jackson.com

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian@currencyworks.io

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.Elliott@currencyworks.io