Litquidity, Crypto Derivatives Exchange CoinFLEX Ink $1.5M Content Partnership

Litquidity, a brand with the goal of disrupting traditional finance media, announced a one-year partnership Thursday with CoinFLEX, a crypto derivatives exchange and yield platform expanding to the Americas.

As part of the development, Litquidity’s anonymous founder “Lit” and the firm’s head of growth and operations Mark Moran, spoke with Benzinga about what the $1.5-million deal means for the future of their brand.

Platform For Education: Litquidity started out as a creative outlet for the founder and has since developed into an ecosystem of newsletters, podcasts, social media meme pages, live events, angel investing, a merchandising business and beyond.

Moran, an ex-banker who joins the brand fresh from the HBO show “FBoy Island,” alongside Lit, said he saw a massive opportunity in adding followership through a humorous and education-focused series of podcasts.

“In terms of this space, you don’t really have a lot of people who talk about things that we talk about,” Moran said of co-founding the "Big Swinging Decks" podcast, a playful take on terms used in Michael Lewis’ book “Liar’s Poker: Rising through the Wreckage on Wall Street,” which is required reading for many who seek work on Wall Street.

Lit added: “It’s a subtle nod to people who work in the industry. It’s a podcast people have been asking for years. We’ve been there and we can talk about the culture of Wall Street, what’s going on with the junior bankers, as well as summarizing today’s big news and trends.”

In response to a question on why CoinFLEX would want to partner and sponsor the podcast, Lit said a lot of the online discussion around Wall Street, investing and crypto is speculative.

Litquidity will serve as a bridge and help established institutions reach an audience that is more methodical in their approach to finance and inquisitive of the innovation going on.

“On top of just covering traditional Wall Street, we will touch on crypto,” said Moran, who sees himself as a representative of the average follower who is interested in learning more about crypto.

“CoinFLEX thought we’d be a great conduit medium to be able to help take a lot of people who are followers — focused on traditional finance — and get them interested in DeFi and crypto.”

The Deal Terms: As part of the one-year content partnership agreement, Litquidity will be paid $1.5 million. Compensation will be split between cash, equity and an exchange token.

“We further aligned ourselves with them,” Lit said. “We’re getting cash, we’re getting the exchange token, which is liquid, and equity, so we stand to benefit as well if they grow.

“This is more of an actual business relationship than a transaction.”

Why You Should Tune In: The venture dollars being invested in fintech, crypto and Web3 could outpace the amount heading to e-commerce and traditional tech sectors.

The millions just recently spent on Super Bowl commercials are reflective of the capital being committed to crypto growth initiatives.

Litquidity pitches its "Big Swinging Decks" podcast as a platform to gain broad, diversified knowledge about a new, fast-growing space.

“Everyone is seeing all of these opportunities in crypto and asking, 'what is the right approach?'” Moran said. “This is an opportunity to answer those questions.”