Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) is up 37.19% at $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 110.23 thousand, which is 99.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,106,847,046.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 163,115,381.00

Max Supply: 1,970,819,708.00

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 245,302,973.71

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) fell 1.36% to $94.79 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 49.91 million, which is 78.95% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,800,832,210.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,981,126.64

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000,000.00

Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32

Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94

Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

