Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 16, 2022 4:03 pm
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) is up 37.19% at $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 110.23 thousand, which is 99.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,106,847,046.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) is up 10.66% at $24.83. The trading volume for this coin is currently $327.90 million, which is 114.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,757,118,272.00.
    Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) increased by 7.83% to $0.22. The trading volume for this coin is currently $78.65 million, which is 125.15% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,886,178,774.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) increased by 5.74% to $23.2. Trading volume for this coin is 394.66 million, which is 27.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,794,343,936.00.
    Circulating Supply: 163,115,381.00
    Max Supply: 1,970,819,708.00
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) increased by 5.53% to $0.03. Trading volume for this coin is 29.25 million, which is 31.47% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AMP’s estimated market cap is $1,558,516,726.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) rose 5.49% to $95.3 over the past 24 hours. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $1.33 billion, a 16.71% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $23,375,010,575.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 245,302,973.71
    Max Supply: 720,000,000.00
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) increased by 5.37% to $2153.54. Trading volume for this coin is 55.12 million, which is 31.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,945,191,651.00.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

LOSERS

  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) fell 1.36% to $94.79 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 49.91 million, which is 78.95% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,800,832,210.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,981,126.64
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) decreased by 1.17% to $0.31 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.31 million, which is 46.65% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ROSE’s estimated market cap is $1,082,565,450.00.
    Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) fell 1.15% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $140.65 million, which is 56.88% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,035,133,435.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000,000.00
    Max Supply: 990,000,000,000,000.00
  • Gala (CRYPTO: GALA) fell 1.13% to $0.34 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.04 billion, which is 10.35% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $GALA’s estimated market cap is $2,543,296,370.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 7,542,496,572.32
    Max Supply: 50,000,000,000.00
  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) decreased by 1.12% to $1.56 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 28.09 million, which is 64.41% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STX’s estimated market cap is $1,638,853,737.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) fell 1.06% to $0.97 over the past 24 hours. Loopring’s current trading volume totals $138.75 million, a 80.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,215,173,532.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) decreased by 1.03% to $34.45 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.95 million, which is 68.57% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AR’s estimated market cap is $1,734,631,155.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
    Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

