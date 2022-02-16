Fidelity International Launches Bitcoin ETP On European Stock Exchanges

byAdrian Zmudzinski
February 16, 2022 4:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Fidelity International Launches Bitcoin ETP On European Stock Exchanges

Fidelity International, which has been operating as an independent firm from Fidelity Investments for over 40 years, is launching a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded product (ETP) on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Germany’s Xetra digital stock exchange.

What Happened: Fidelity launched its Fidelity Physical Bitcoin ETP (FBTC) on the Deutsche Boerse and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange today, with the SIX Swiss Exchange to follow over the next few weeks, according to an ETF Stream report

ETF Stream describes the product as the joint-cheapest Bitcoin ETP with a total expense ratio of 0.75%. It will be centrally cleared with the global exchange Eurex Clearing, with Fidelity International acting as the custodian for the physical Bitcoin. As of press time, Fidelity Physical Bitcoin ETP is trading at €3.8356 — currently equivalent to $4.37.

See Also: BEST CRYPTO ETFS

The news follows Fidelity having the application for its Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust ETF Application rejected by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at the end of January. Fidelity has been one of numerous investment firms attempting to launch a physically-backed Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States, but, just like everyone else, has so far been unsuccessful.

BTC Price Action: As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at over $44,094 after seeing its price increase by about 0.24% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Jernej Furman on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Do You Think Bitcoin Is Heading Below $30,000, Ethereum Below $2,000 And Dogecoin Below 10 Cents By End Of March?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:  read more
Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

Former State Lawmaker Wants To Make Bitcoin Legal Tender In California

A former state lawmaker in California would like to make Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) legal tender in his state. read more
Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

Crypto Is Crashing But Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin Isn't Worried About A Crypto Winter

The recovery seen in cryptocurrencies since early February is proving to be short-lived. Most cryptocurrencies, led by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), are tumbling on Sunday. read more
Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum Are Sliding, But Here's Where The Cryptos May Bounce

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) were sliding on Sunday as inflation fears, the likelihood of rising read more