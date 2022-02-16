Celsius Network, NEO Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) increased by 9.71% to $24.7. The trading volume for this coin is currently $278.56 million, which is 82.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,752,894,893.00.

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: NEO) increased by 9.71% to $24.7. The trading volume for this coin is currently $278.56 million, which is 82.1% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,752,894,893.00. 70,530,000.00 Not Available Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) is up 6.94% at $3.51. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $6.69 million, a 65.59% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,481,041,464.00.

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CEL) is up 6.94% at $3.51. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $6.69 million, a 65.59% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,481,041,464.00. 423,415,980.35 Not Available Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) increased by 6.13% to $0.22. The trading volume for this coin is currently $72.02 million, which is 106.18% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: TFUEL) increased by 6.13% to $0.22. The trading volume for this coin is currently $72.02 million, which is 106.18% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00. 0.00 Not Available Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) rose 5.56% to $3.22 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 947.06 million, which is 21.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,890,154,662.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 1,509,500,490.52

Max Supply: 2,193,841,127.32

(CRYPTO: MANA) rose 5.56% to $3.22 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 947.06 million, which is 21.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $4,890,154,662.00 as of today. 1,509,500,490.52 2,193,841,127.32 Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 4.72% to $92.6. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.17 billion, which is 2.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $22,889,330,135.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 245,302,438.82

Max Supply: 720,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 4.72% to $92.6. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.17 billion, which is 2.46% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $AVAX’s estimated market cap is $22,889,330,135.00 as of today. 245,302,438.82 720,000,000.00 Filecoin (CRYPTO: FIL) rose 3.29% to $22.34 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $342.23 million, a 37.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FIL’s estimated market cap is $3,690,865,408.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 162,394,819.00

Max Supply: 1,970,819,874.00

(CRYPTO: FIL) rose 3.29% to $22.34 over the past 24 hours. Filecoin’s current trading volume totals $342.23 million, a 37.23% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FIL’s estimated market cap is $3,690,865,408.00 as of today. 162,394,819.00 1,970,819,874.00 Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) rose 3.11% to $0.97 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 182.99 million, which is 52.8% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $6,491,300,609.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 6,616,155,185.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI) fell 1.26% to $10.91 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $140.78 million, a 47.48% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $UNI’s estimated market cap is $5,025,108,763.00.

Circulating Supply: 456,489,583.40

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: UNI) fell 1.26% to $10.91 over the past 24 hours. Uniswap’s current trading volume totals $140.78 million, a 47.48% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $UNI’s estimated market cap is $5,025,108,763.00. 456,489,583.40 1,000,000,000.00 BNB (CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.2% to $424.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.46 billion, which is 19.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BNB’s estimated market cap is $71,833,424,719.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

(CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.2% to $424.86 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.46 billion, which is 19.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BNB’s estimated market cap is $71,833,424,719.00 as of today. 168,137,035.90 168,137,035.90 VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.17% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $181.14 million, a 56.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $3,958,150,143.00.

Circulating Supply: 66,760,741,299.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: VET) declined by 1.17% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. VeChain’s current trading volume totals $181.14 million, a 56.05% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $VET’s estimated market cap is $3,958,150,143.00. 66,760,741,299.00 Not Available FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) fell 1.12% to $46.2 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $80.37 million, a 50.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,427,453,479.00.

Circulating Supply: 137,926,022.12

Max Supply: 333,795,358.19

(CRYPTO: FTT) fell 1.12% to $46.2 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $80.37 million, a 50.56% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,427,453,479.00. 137,926,022.12 333,795,358.19 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) declined by 1.1% to $3079.18 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $11.98 billion, a 34.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $370,214,827,367.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 119,604,495.31

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: ETH) declined by 1.1% to $3079.18 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $11.98 billion, a 34.24% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $370,214,827,367.00 as of today. 119,604,495.31 Not Available Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 1.09% to $43765 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $184.08 million, a 56.52% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $11,516,452,123.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 262,312.69

Max Supply: 262,312.69

(CRYPTO: WBTC) decreased by 1.09% to $43765 over the past 24 hours. Wrapped Bitcoin’s current trading volume totals $184.08 million, a 56.52% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $WBTC’s estimated market cap is $11,516,452,123.00 as of today. 262,312.69 262,312.69 cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) declined by 1.01% to $61.78 over the past 24 hours. cETH’s current trading volume totals $4.13 million, a 89.3% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $CETH’s estimated market cap is $3,189,150,407.00.

Circulating Supply: 51,382,894.43

Max Supply: Not Available

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.