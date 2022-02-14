Solana Looks Like It Is At The Start Of A Bounce: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
February 14, 2022 6:31 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Solana Looks Like It Is At The Start Of A Bounce: What's Next?

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival, is trading higher Monday as it looks like it could be at the start of a bounce. The $85 area has been a key area on the chart in the past and the crypto is looking to hold above this area once more. Falling volume may show the downward trend of the past few days is coming to a halt.

Solana was up 3.58% at $96.71 Monday afternoon at publication.

See Also: Solana Price Predictions

Solana Daily Chart Analysis

  • Solana bounced off support in a sideways channel as it has had a strong green day. The $85 level has been an area of support in the past and the crypto could confirm a bounce if it can close above today’s highs in the next couple of days.
  • The crypto trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This shows Solana is trading with bearish sentiment and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is beginning to form a higher low as it now sits at 37. The increasing RSI shows that more buyers have been entering the market, although there still remain more sellers overall.

sol2-14-22.png

What’s Next For Solana?

Solana could have a bounce off support or it could continue the downward trend and break below the support. To confirm the bounce of support, the crypto will need to see a future daily candle close above the high of the day today.

Bulls are looking to see the higher lows continue to form and the crypto heads toward the $130 resistance. Bearish traders are looking to see the price dip below the $85 level and begin to hold it as a resistance for a possible further strong bearish move.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Blockchain Explained: Back To Basics

Blockchain Explained: Back To Basics

By MacguyverTech Part One: Where Do These Blockchains Come From?  This is the first part that often gets overlooked when explaining Blockchain. It’s great to explain to someone what a Blockchain is and how it’s useful, but we need to back up a step first.  read more
Ethereum Slips As Gold Rises: Here's Where The Crypto May Pivot

Ethereum Slips As Gold Rises: Here's Where The Crypto May Pivot

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was falling over 4% at one point on Friday as inflation fears, the likelihood of rising interest rates and Ukraine/Russia news continues to spook the markets. read more
World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details

World Of Women NFT Collection Gets Media Deal With Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine: Here Are The Details

A leading non-fungible token collection with women traits and characteristics has signed a media deal with Hello Sunshine, the company founded by actress Reese Witherspoon. Here are the details and what’s next. read more
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $45,643 In MANA In Decentraland

This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $45,643 In MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $45,643, which is 3.57x the current floor price of 4.549 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($45,643 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more