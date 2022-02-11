$489M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

byBenzinga Insights
February 11, 2022 12:04 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$489M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets

What happened: $489,972,757 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction.

This mysterious person’s bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1q5pucatprjrqltdp58f92mhqkfuvwpa43vhsjwpxlryude0plzyhqjkqazp

$489 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 1GRHovygR3NnCaxhWrF7n8crPPwmfnB5gg

Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides to exit this Bitcoin position, there could be enough market impact to push down the price of BTC. It takes about $15 to $30 million of sell pressure to move the price of Bitcoin down 2% on any given exchange.

Since this transaction wasn’t sent to an exchange, it’s unlikely that this Bitcoin whale is looking for liquidity. Instead, they may be transferring this to a different wallet for security purposes.

You can view more details about the transaction here

According to Glassnode, there are 383,043 Bitcoin wallets with over $100,000 in BTC.

See Also: Best Crypto Apps 2021 and Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers

Price Action: Bitcoin is down -4% in the past 24 hours.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

Anonymous Bitcoin Whale Just Moved $23M Worth Of BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $23,757,746 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: bc1qdnxe65fm0g24mrstqcnpfhvcgsx8avwnxf4tzu. read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $42M Worth of BTC Onto Gemini

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $42M Worth of BTC Onto Gemini

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,032,960 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS read more
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,002 BTC Off Gemini

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,002 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $44,034,509 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. read more
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $156M Worth of BTC Onto Gemini

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $156M Worth of BTC Onto Gemini

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $156,500,503 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Gemini. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as: bc1q7xa6hs9v83876qt6vwk8ycpzqs2yayv3utvctz read more