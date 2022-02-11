Cudos Partners With Blocz IO To Drive Decentralized Compute Adoption

Decentralized cloud computing network Cudos has joined hands with an edge solutions provider, blocz IO, to deploy and manage Cudos’ services globally and cater to the increasing cloud computing needs.

blocz IO helps organizations, enterprises, and public sectors with a complete range of cloud and edge solutions, including computing, storage, networking, and 5G connectivity.

Learn more: Cudos partners with Functionland to support decentralised cloud solutions

As Cudo Compute is building a global, decentralized cloud computing platform, it utilises servers contributed by blocz IO for the testing phase. The partnership helps Cudo Compute iron out bugs, design a template to facilitate frictionless onboarding of the future cloud providers to its network.

“At Cudos, we work on developing technologies that will act as a catalyst for the emergence of edge computing, and decentralization. While the vision of Cudo Compute is to provide high-performance computing at scale by harnessing the under-utilized compute, blocz IO works on new technologies that will change the landscape of the digital universe. It is a symbiotic relationship as the common goal is to better the way compute resources are utilized and delivered to the end-users, “ commented Pete Hill, Vice President of Sales at Cudos.

blocz IO, being a VMware partner, will bring infrastructure to the relationship. Its innovation hub located at Cambridge Research Park will conduct research and development around decentralized storage, help promote web3.0 and deliver the vision of Cudos. From the data center within the hub, they will provide decentralized compute to Cudo Compute.

Learn more: Cudos facilitates a more decentralised and competitive cloud market

Both Cudos and blocz IO share the same ethos to innovate and deliver real, sustainable change. “blocz IO has a long history of integrating different technologies and deploying them to support real-world use cases. In this instance, Cudos and blocz IO will collaborate to deploy and manage Cudos-based services globally in a manner which allows each organization to focus on their core strengths and ultimately respond faster to evolving market opportunities,” said Lee Norvall, CEO, blocz IO.

“We are excited to cement our relationship with Cudos. As founding partners of the Open Grid Alliance, we see Cudos’s technology as critical to the evolution of web3.0 and we have been championing their products for some time. To now be in a position to collaborate is very exciting. We can collectively work towards filling the market gap and make a real change to the evolving technology landscape,” commented Chris Ward-Jones, COO, blocz IO.

blocz IO is one of the founding members of the Open Grid Alliance, the consortium which aims to rearchitect the internet, particularly at the edge.

What is your role?

At Cudo Compute, we are looking for data centers and cloud service partners to expand our network. You can be part of Cudo Compute by joining our free testing period and gain access to free compute resources. Register your interest now!

About blocz io

Formed in 2016 by leading industry experts with a proven track record, blocz is a trusted cloud company providing enterprise, private, and edge solutions with a reputation for exceeding client expectations.

With a focus on innovation blocz constantly strive to improve the way in which compute resources are delivered to the end-user. Whether it’s reducing the energy footprint of the industry or collaborating with others on new technologies that will change the landscape of the digital universe, and as founding members of the Open Grid Alliance that is our primary focus today.

Learn more:

Website, Twitter, LinkedIn

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realize the vision of a decentralized Web3.0, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs to create fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network designed to ensure decentralized, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

Learn more:

Website, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, Discord, Medium, Podcast