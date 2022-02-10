Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
February 10, 2022 4:03 pm
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 15.91% at $4.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $694.03 million, which is 184.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $THETA’s estimated market cap is $4,006,574,650.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO: SLP) rose 13.54% to $0.03 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.90 billion, which is 1440.51% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SLP’s estimated market cap is $1,130,291,489.00.
    Circulating Supply: 33,956,260,897.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) increased by 5.17% to $3.46. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $4.62 million, a 6.21% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,461,989,777.00.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) is up 4.28% at $0.22. The trading volume for this coin is currently $116.60 million, which is 240.3% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEO (CRYPTO: NEO) rose 2.18% to $24.43 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $234.27 million, which is 45.42% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEO’s estimated market cap is $1,718,063,552.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) is up 1.76% at $0.0. BitTorrent [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $102.71 thousand, a 99.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,106,847,046.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) declined by 1.98% to $20.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 16.10 million, which is 42.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,560,828,916.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 76,429,661.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) decreased by 1.97% to $418.64 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.60 billion, which is 13.77% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BNB’s estimated market cap is $70,179,542,713.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90
    Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
  • Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO: WBTC) declined by 1.78% to $43919 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 318.21 million, which is 26.15% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 11,491,013,105.00.
    Circulating Supply: 261,814.46
    Max Supply: 261,814.46
  • Humans.ai (CRYPTO: HEART) declined by 1.49% to $0.16 over the past 24 hours. Humans.ai’s current trading volume totals $365.50 thousand, a 85.61% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,309,127,902.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) declined by 1.46% to $181.99 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 138.63 million, which is 16.84% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,283,098,490.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,076,839.50
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 1.26% to $44195 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 27.48 billion, which is 7.33% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 834,384,099,129.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,954,187.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Huobi BTC (CRYPTO: HBTC) declined by 1.24% to $44216 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 3.61 million, which is 11.98% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HBTC’s estimated market cap is $1,758,420,731.00.
    Circulating Supply: 39,884.08
    Max Supply: 39,884.08

