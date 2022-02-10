Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) is up 15.91% at $4.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $694.03 million, which is 184.87% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $THETA’s estimated market cap is $4,006,574,650.00.

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 33,956,260,897.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 70,530,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO: KCS) declined by 1.98% to $20.48 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 16.10 million, which is 42.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KCS’s estimated market cap is $1,560,828,916.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 76,429,661.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

Circulating Supply: 261,814.46

Max Supply: 261,814.46

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: 7,800,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,076,839.50

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,954,187.00

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 39,884.08

Max Supply: 39,884.08

