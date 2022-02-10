'The Black Swan' Author Says Woman Arrested By Feds In Bitcoin Money Laundering Case Had Been Texting Him Until 'Recently'

“The Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb said that the woman arrested by U.S. law enforcement officials in the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) money laundering case had managed to hack his Twitter account some years ago to get him to “follow” her.

What Happened: Taleb said on Twitter that Heather Morgan was able to send him direct messages until “recently,” despite him promptly unfollowing the latter.

Taleb — who is also a former options trader and risk analyst — noted in a follow-up tweet that Morgan and her husband Ilya Lichtenstein may have not been accused by the Feds of directly “stealing” the cryptocurrency.

Correction: It was in 2015. And the couple may not be accused of directly "stealing", just in facilitating the money laudering part, so far. [Always issue corrections] — Nassim Nicholas Taleb (@nntaleb) February 9, 2022

Why It Matters: An earlier tweet by the Fintwit investor community had noted that Morgan was a Forbes columnist, while Lichtenstein was a tech entrepreneur and alumnus of the Silicon Valley accelerator program Y Combinator.

Ilya Lichtenstein, a tech entrepreneur and Y combinator alum. Heather Morgan, a Forbes columnist. Today they were arrested for trying to launder billions in stolen crypto. They face up to 20 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/iUNRJDfVfL — Fintwit (@fintwit_news) February 8, 2022

Morgan was also an amateur rapper who performed under the alias “Razzlekhan,” according to her YouTube page.

Morgan has said in one of her articles in the Inc. Magazine that “The Black Swan” motivated her to drop out of graduate school and make a “drastic career change” a decade ago.

Morgan has also quoted comments from Taleb’s other books in some of her Forbes columns.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 0.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $43,755.20 at press time.

