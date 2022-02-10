'The Black Swan' Author Says Woman Arrested By Feds In Bitcoin Money Laundering Case Had Been Texting Him Until 'Recently'

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 10, 2022 3:47 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'The Black Swan' Author Says Woman Arrested By Feds In Bitcoin Money Laundering Case Had Been Texting Him Until 'Recently'

“The Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb said that the woman arrested by U.S. law enforcement officials in the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) money laundering case had managed to hack his Twitter account some years ago to get him to “follow” her.

What Happened: Taleb said on Twitter that Heather Morgan was able to send him direct messages until “recently,” despite him promptly unfollowing the latter.

Taleb — who is also a former options trader and risk analyst — noted in a follow-up tweet that Morgan and her husband Ilya Lichtenstein may have not been accused by the Feds of directly “stealing” the cryptocurrency.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: An earlier tweet by the Fintwit investor community had noted that Morgan was a Forbes columnist, while Lichtenstein was a tech entrepreneur and alumnus of the Silicon Valley accelerator program Y Combinator.

Morgan was also an amateur rapper who performed under the alias “Razzlekhan,” according to her YouTube page.

Morgan has said in one of her articles in the Inc. Magazine that “The Black Swan” motivated her to drop out of graduate school and make a “drastic career change” a decade ago.

Morgan has also quoted comments from Taleb’s other books in some of her Forbes columns.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 0.9% during the past 24 hours, trading at $43,755.20 at press time.

Read Next: 6 Facts About The Alleged Lichtenstein-Bitcoin Scam: A Timeline

Photo: Courtesy of The Salzburg Global Summit via Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Markets

Related Articles

We All Know The Bitcoin Logo... But Where Did It Come From?

We All Know The Bitcoin Logo... But Where Did It Come From?

By Lucas Malizia, Defi Consultant & Federico Bruno, Project Manager at Finaflix read more
Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad

Coinbase Website Sees Massive Influx Of Visitors After Super Bowl Ad

A Super Bowl LVI commercial from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) was either genius or a waste of money, depending on who you ask. Here’s how the commercial has already brought potential new customers to its ecosystem. read more
On-Chain Analysts Knew About Feds' $4.1B Bitcoin Seizure A Week In Advance, Says Ark Analyst

On-Chain Analysts Knew About Feds' $4.1B Bitcoin Seizure A Week In Advance, Says Ark Analyst

Even before it was announced by the Department of Justice, the recent seizure of 94,000 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) — worth nearly $4.09 billion at press time — was known to on-chain analysts, according to Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest. read more
Cathie Wood Raised Exposure In These Three Crypto-Linked Fintech Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood Raised Exposure In These Three Crypto-Linked Fintech Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday loaded up more shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) a read more