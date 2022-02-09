Former Sony PlayStation Executive VP Simon Rutter Joins Cudos As An Advisor

Cudos is thrilled to announce that Simon Rutter, Former Executive Vice President, Head of Europe Business Operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) / PlayStation, is joining us as an advisor.

His leadership of SIE occurred during a state of transformative change and commercial success for the business. Under his stewardship, SIE in Europe successfully adapted to the rapid digitization of content distribution, reorganized along global lines, and achieved record-breaking commercial and financial performance.

“The edge computing architecture and blockchain technology of Cudos is a powerful combination to propel emergent trends in gaming. Cudos delivers this potential in an environmentally sustainable way, and I am delighted to be joining the team at such an important time,” commented Simon Rutter about his affiliation with Cudos.

Simon brings over two decades’ of know-how at PlayStation, unlocking rich experiences for the gaming community. On-demand, ready-to-stream cloud games are proliferating. As an advisor, Simon will guide the convergence of the gaming industry with Cudo Compute’s robust infrastructure. Simon will also help the team connect with other projects and leaders within his extensive network.

Matt Hawkins, CEO and Founder of Cudos, commented, “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to our team of world-class advisors. Simon’s legacy in building PlayStation is well known, and his deep experience will be precious for the Cudos network and Cudo Compute in particular. He joins us at a juncture where the Cudos network is embarking on a path to power the metaverse and the world of gaming. Simon joining the board is a huge vote of confidence, and we look forward to leveraging his experience to explore new partnerships.”

Simon’s appointment will expand the current advisory board of Cudos. Current members include James Bowater, the founder of CryptoAM, and Chris Deering, Ex-President of Sony Media Entertainment/Playstation and current advisor to Cudos.

About Cudos

Cudos is powering the metaverse bringing together DeFi, NFTs, and gaming experiences to realize the vision of a decentralized Web 3.0, enabling all users to benefit from the growth of the network. We’re an interoperable, open platform launchpad that will provide the infrastructure required to meet the 1000x higher computing needs for the creation of fully immersive, gamified digital realities. Cudos is a Layer 1 blockchain and Layer 2 community-governed compute network, designed to ensure decentralized, permissionless access to high-performance computing at scale. Our native utility token CUDOS is the lifeblood of our network and offers an attractive annual yield and liquidity for stakers and holders.

