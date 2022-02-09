Mystique Silly? Why Ethereum Classic Is Soaring Today While Other Major Cryptos Slump

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) spiked over 3% in the early hours of Wednesday even as other major coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) fell.

Ethereum Classic Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 3.2% 24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 5.6% 24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 5.5% 7-day 18.4% 30-day 8.4% YTD performance -7.6%

Why It’s Moving? Ethereum Classic swam against the tide and was among the few major coins that traded higher at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.05% to $2 trillion.

The current appreciation in ETC appears to be brought about by the upcoming Mystique upgrade, which is due to be activated on Feb. 13.

Mystique would enable outstanding Ethereum Foundation London network protocol upgrades on Ethereum Classic’s network so as to ensure maximum compatibility across networks.

Notably, Ethereum Classic traded higher at a time when Ethereum trended on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko price tracking websites.

Ethereum Classic was not among the most discussed coins on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most discussed coins at press time were Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum. They attracted 11,287, 7,393, and 4,427 tweets respectively.

Major coins, including Ethereum, saw prices plunge on Tuesday as macroeconomic factors once again gained prominence and the dollar gained strength.

The Relative Strength Index of ETC stood at 60 on Tuesday, which is an indication that the coin has more buyers entering the market, according to Benzinga's Tyler Bundy.

ETC is the inheritor of the original Ethereum blockchain after a contentious hard fork took place in 2015. Last year there were instances when ETC rose as it was seen as a “cheaper” Ethereum play by investors.

Ethereum Classic Chatter: The project linked to Ethereum Classic retweeted a post from Digital Currency Group founder and ETC bull Barry Silbert on Tuesday.

Silbert, said, “There is literally never a dull day in crypto.”

