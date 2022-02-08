Kadena, eCash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
February 8, 2022 4:01 pm
Kadena, eCash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) rose 42.01% to $7.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.43 million, which is 3308.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $6,610,523,083.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 937,236,010.90
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 22.61% to $9.49. The trading volume for this coin is currently $186.15 million, which is 204.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KDA’s estimated market cap is $1,563,891,469.00.
    Circulating Supply: 167,816,065.89
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) is up 17.02% at $0.22. Trading volume for this coin is 1.21 million, which is 26.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $2,085,816,159.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 9,766,270,425.36
    Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
  • XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) increased by 7.88% to $0.85. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.41 billion, which is 92.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 40,849,958,385.00.
    Circulating Supply: 47,832,461,678.00
    Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 5.88% at $4.37. Tezos’s current trading volume totals $376.87 million, a 63.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,829,510,665.00.
    Circulating Supply: 876,076,962.49
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 5.24% to $87.99. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $1.84 billion, a 65.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 21,510,060,957.00.
    Circulating Supply: 245,205,876.27
    Max Supply: 720,000,000.00
  • eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) rose 4.51% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $95.30 million, which is 29.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,800,502,460.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,974,048,423,313.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) decreased by 1.65% to $1.17 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $2.01 billion, a 14.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 37,498,272,702.00.
    Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
    Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
  • Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.61% to $134.43 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.20 billion, a 20.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $9,355,994,502.00.
    Circulating Supply: 69,596,495.73
    Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
  • Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) declined by 1.47% to $57.54 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.02 billion, which is 1.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 22,965,659,895.00.
    Circulating Supply: 401,302,472.49
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.28% to $178.62 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $153.40 million, a 8.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $3,228,721,676.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,075,824.25
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) fell 1.28% to $100.97 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 115.23 million, which is 53.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,917,532,789.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,973,889.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.15% to $3115.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.18 million, which is 68.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $5,708,754,916.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,839,375.61
    Max Supply: 1,839,375.61
  • Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) declined by 1.04% to $3122.36 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $16.57 billion, a 10.89% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $371,958,947,697.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 119,500,080.31
    Max Supply: Not Available

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

