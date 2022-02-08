Kadena, eCash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

(CRYPTO: LEO) rose 42.01% to $7.02 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $28.43 million, which is 3308.72% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $LEO’s estimated market cap is $6,610,523,083.00 as of today. 937,236,010.90 Not Available Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 22.61% to $9.49. The trading volume for this coin is currently $186.15 million, which is 204.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KDA’s estimated market cap is $1,563,891,469.00.

(CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 22.61% to $9.49. The trading volume for this coin is currently $186.15 million, which is 204.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KDA’s estimated market cap is $1,563,891,469.00. 167,816,065.89 1,000,000,000.00 Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) is up 17.02% at $0.22. Trading volume for this coin is 1.21 million, which is 26.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $2,085,816,159.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: XRD) is up 17.02% at $0.22. Trading volume for this coin is 1.21 million, which is 26.19% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRD’s estimated market cap is $2,085,816,159.00 as of today. 9,766,270,425.36 24,000,000,000.00 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) increased by 7.88% to $0.85. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.41 billion, which is 92.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 40,849,958,385.00.

(CRYPTO: XRP) increased by 7.88% to $0.85. The trading volume for this coin is currently $6.41 billion, which is 92.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 40,849,958,385.00. 47,832,461,678.00 100,000,000,000.00 Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 5.88% at $4.37. Tezos’s current trading volume totals $376.87 million, a 63.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,829,510,665.00.

(CRYPTO: XTZ) is up 5.88% at $4.37. Tezos’s current trading volume totals $376.87 million, a 63.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 3,829,510,665.00. 876,076,962.49 Not Available Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 5.24% to $87.99. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $1.84 billion, a 65.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 21,510,060,957.00.

(CRYPTO: AVAX) increased by 5.24% to $87.99. Avalanche’s current trading volume totals $1.84 billion, a 65.02% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 21,510,060,957.00. 245,205,876.27 720,000,000.00 eCash (CRYPTO: XEC) rose 4.51% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $95.30 million, which is 29.78% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XEC’s estimated market cap is $1,800,502,460.00 as of today.

LOSERS

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) decreased by 1.65% to $1.17 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $2.01 billion, a 14.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 37,498,272,702.00.

(CRYPTO: ADA) decreased by 1.65% to $1.17 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $2.01 billion, a 14.28% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 37,498,272,702.00. 32,066,390,668.41 45,000,000,000.00 Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.61% to $134.43 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.20 billion, a 20.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $9,355,994,502.00.

(CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.61% to $134.43 over the past 24 hours. Litecoin’s current trading volume totals $1.20 billion, a 20.78% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LTC’s estimated market cap is $9,355,994,502.00. 69,596,495.73 84,000,000.00 Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) declined by 1.47% to $57.54 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.02 billion, which is 1.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 22,965,659,895.00.

(CRYPTO: LUNA) declined by 1.47% to $57.54 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $2.02 billion, which is 1.33% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 22,965,659,895.00. 401,302,472.49 1,000,000,000.00 Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.28% to $178.62 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $153.40 million, a 8.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $3,228,721,676.00.

(CRYPTO: XMR) decreased by 1.28% to $178.62 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $153.40 million, a 8.68% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $XMR’s estimated market cap is $3,228,721,676.00. 18,075,824.25 Not Available Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) fell 1.28% to $100.97 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 115.23 million, which is 53.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,917,532,789.00.

(CRYPTO: BSV) fell 1.28% to $100.97 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 115.23 million, which is 53.25% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,917,532,789.00. 18,973,889.14 Not Available Lido Staked Ether (CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.15% to $3115.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.18 million, which is 68.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $5,708,754,916.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: STETH) declined by 1.15% to $3115.25 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 5.18 million, which is 68.87% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $STETH’s estimated market cap is $5,708,754,916.00 as of today. 1,839,375.61 1,839,375.61 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) declined by 1.04% to $3122.36 over the past 24 hours. Ethereum’s current trading volume totals $16.57 billion, a 10.89% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $ETH’s estimated market cap is $371,958,947,697.00 as of today.

