AssangeDAO Raises $47M In Ethereum To Free WikiLeaks Founder

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 8, 2022 8:39 am
A group of crypto investors that describe themselves as “a collective of cypherpunks fighting for the liberation of Julian Assange” has raised over $47 million in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for the cause.

What Happened: The AssangeDAO – a decentralized autonomous organization – aims to raise ETH in return for the $JUSTICE governance token to bid on a 1/1 NFT produced by digital artist Pak in collaboration with Assange.

Proceeds raised from the NFT sale will reportedly go towards Assange's defense fund for legal fees, as well as a campaign to raise awareness about the WikiLeaks founder’s extradition case. Assange faces a 175-year prison sentence if he is extradited to the United States.

As of Tuesday morning, the DAO had raised 15,368 ETH worth $47,188,058.72 at current prices.

The large sum was raised in under a week making AssangeDAO the most successful JuiceBox DAO raise in history. JuiceBox is the community funding platform that is hosting the campaign.

FreeRossDAO, which raised $12 million to free Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, served as the inspiration for the formation of AssangeDAO.

The fundraiser saw participation from several big names in the crypto space, including Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin who donated 10 ETH worth $31,000.

National Security Agency whistle-blower Edward Snowden also commented on the rate at which AssangeDAO had managed to raise funds, saying it looked very much like a “protest vote against the White House's abuse of the Espionage Act.”

Also Read: They Failed To Buy The US Constitution, But Golf Courses And Sports Teams May Be Next: The Latest On The World Of DAOs

Photo: Courtesy of Anarchimedia on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

