$31M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

February 7, 2022 12:14 pm
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $31,546,011 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:

0x9ec9bc7fb027448bb2670c4bd56043ea9dfd2dcc.

You can view more details about the transaction here.

Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically a bearish signal. Most high networth cryptocurrency traders hold their funds on a hardware wallet, as these devices offer better security than cryptocurrency exchanges. Hardware wallets store investors’ private keys offline, securing their digital assets from online hacks.

When whales transfer Ethereum onto an exchange, this typically means they are looking for liquidity. It’s unlikely that the investor plans to hold their crypto on Binance, as the security risks of holding large amounts of cryptocurrency on an exchange are higher than holding these assets in a hardware wallet. It’s likely that this Bitcoin whale is planning either on selling Ethereum or trading it for other altcoins.

Price Action: Ethereum is up 4% in the past 24 hours.

Public Blockchain data sourced from Whale Alerts Twitter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

